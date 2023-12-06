Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'002 0.3%  SPI 14'374 0.3%  Dow 36'054 -0.2%  DAX 16'656 0.8%  Euro 0.9420 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'483 0.7%  Gold 2'026 0.3%  Bitcoin 38'225 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8749 0.0%  Öl 74.3 -3.5% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Holcim1221405ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018ams24924656
Top News
Analysten sehen hohes Kurspotenzial bei DOGE - Meme-Coin vor Bull-Run?
Analyst traut dem Bitcoin noch 2023 Sprung auf 45'000 US-Dollar zu
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter
Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones sackt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels ab
Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 schliesst in der Verlustzone
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
07.12.2023 00:08:00

Wisconsin Becomes 24th State to Guarantee a Personal Finance Course for All High School Students

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6, Governor Tony Evers signed into law Assembly Bill 109, bipartisan legislation that makes Wisconsin the 24th state to guarantee a standalone personal finance course for high school students. Advocates, including the NGPF Mission 2030 Fund, applaud the effort. The path to a personal finance course requirement in Wisconsin stretched over two years and was driven by the leadership of Senator Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) and Rep. Alex Dallman (R-Green Lake).

(PRNewsfoto/Next Gen Personal Finance)

The foundation of a prosperous future is laid by educating our youth in the art of managing personal finances.

Wisconsin joins six other states that passed laws in 2023 that will guarantee all high school students in their states will benefit from a personal finance course: West Virginia, Indiana, Minnesota, Connecticut, Louisiana and Oregon. In the last three years, the number of states requiring a standalone course in personal finance has tripled from eight to 24. View the status of all states on NGPF's Live U.S. Dashboard.

"The foundation of a prosperous future is laid by educating our youth in the art of managing personal finances and now future graduates of Wisconsin high schools will have this opportunity," said Tim Ranzetta, Co-Founder of Next Gen Personal Finance. "This achievement could not have been accomplished without the incredible teacher-advocates, Laura Finke, Kerri Herrild, Joel Chrisler and Patrick Kubeny. They, along with their students, testified passionately in front of Education Committees on the powerful impacts of a personal finance course."

Wisconsin will require students graduating high school in the 2027-28 school year to take at least a one semester course of personal finance that includes financial mindset, education and employment, money management, saving and investing, credit and debt, and risk management and insurance.

"Financial literacy gives people the tools they need to be financially secure and to realize their dreams for themselves and their families," said Dave Mancl, Director of the Office of Financial Literacy at the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. "Wisconsin can now guarantee that all students will be provided the financial life skills and knowledge they can benefit from all through life."

"Requiring all Wisconsin students to complete a personal finance course is a crucial step toward breaking the cycle of generational poverty and ensuring social justice," said Kerri Herrild, personal finance teacher at De Pere High School. "This transformative educational initiative extends beyond the classroom, equipping our youth with the knowledge to make sound financial decisions, benefiting not just them but all Wisconsin residents for generations to come."

"Financial education is empowerment," said Laura Finke, career and technical education teacher at Oconomowoc High School. "It provides students with opportunities to practice tangible life skills: opening a bank account or Roth IRA, filing taxes, researching insurance policies, and beyond."

Research shows that high school personal finance courses positively impact student debt decisions and credit scores, help graduates avoid predatory lenders, increase savings rates among teachers, and generate positive spillover effects on parents.

"It is impossible to win the money game if you don't know the rules," said Patrick Kubeny, who taught personal finance for decades at Rhinelander High School. "This bill will ensure, at the very least, that each and every Wisconsin student will be provided the chance to learn those vital money rules."

"Wisconsin has always been a leading state to invest in the future of its students," said Joel Chrisler, Jump$tart's Advisor on Effective Financial Education. "Thank you to our legislators and governor for making a decision that strengthens the economic future for Wisconsin."

The NGPF Mission 2030 Fund, a nonprofit that advocates for this policy in all states, was a supporter of the bill and provided technical support to policymakers.

About Next Gen Personal Finance

Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) is a nonprofit committed to guaranteeing that all high school students receive a personal finance course prior to graduating. NGPF has become the number one source for more than 90,000 educators looking for high-quality, engaging personal finance curriculum to equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the future. NGPF invests in teacher professional development with live Virtual Professional Development, 10 Certification Courses, and 40+ asynchronous On-Demand modules. NGPF has been recognized by Common Sense Education as a "Top Website for Teachers to Find Lesson Plans" and "Best Business and Finance Games" and also named NGPF a "Selection for Learning." Visit ngpf.org for more.

MEDIA CONTACT
Tim Ranzetta
NGPF Mission 2030 Fund/
Next Gen Personal Finance
tim@ngpfmission2030.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wisconsin-becomes-24th-state-to-guarantee-a-personal-finance-course-for-all-high-school-students-302008195.html

SOURCE Next Gen Personal Finance

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.23 Ausblick 2024: Zinsfantasien und Innovationen bestimmen die Richtung
06.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
06.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06.12.23 Marktüberblick: Lanxess-Aktie gesucht
06.12.23 SMI nimmt Abwärtstrend ins Visier
05.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
05.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'487.09 18.08 RSSM1U
Short 11'681.44 13.70 JASSMU
Short 12'122.84 8.82 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'001.62 06.12.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'550.47 18.85 SSQMJU
Long 10'332.59 13.70 SSOMLU
Long 9'891.38 8.89 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco muss Wertberichtigungen in Milliardenhöhe vornehmen - Ausblick bekräftigt
Analyst traut dem Bitcoin noch 2023 Sprung auf 45'000 US-Dollar zu
Merck-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Mercks Hoffnungsträger Evobrutinib verfehlt Ziele in Phase-III-Tests
Clariant-Aktie unbewegt: Bioethanol-Produktionsanlage in Rumänien wird geschlossen
TUI-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: TUI könnte in den MDAX zurückkehren - Abschied von Londoner Börse?
NVIDIA als Renditestar? Diese beiden KI-Aktien haben noch besser performt
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris am Mittwochnachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom korrigiert Umsatzprognose nach unten und kündigt CFO-Wechsel an
Zinsfantasie sorgt für Kauflaune: SMI letztlich höher -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- DAX erklimmt erneut Rekordhoch und schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit