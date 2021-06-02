WireShow 2021 visitor registration is open, find 500+ suppliers and explore new business opportunity in China

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the fruitful results and success of wire China, Messe Duesseldorf(Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (MDS) and Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd. (SECRI) have deepened their cooperation to jointly organize another event in the wire and cable industry – WireShow. Last edition of WireShow reached a new record with a total exhibition area of 25,000 sqm, with more than 400 domestic and overseas companies and near 15,000 trade visitors.

Join WireShow tograsp the development trend of China's 14th Five-Year Plan

At the beginning of China's "14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan", this year's WireShow will help wire and cable companies to seize market dividends and gain insights more accurately into the development trends of the next five years. So far, near 400 international and domestic leading brands have confirmed their participation, such as WAFIOS, Maillefer, Rosendahl, Troester, Huntsman, Zumbach, Proton, SIKORA, FELSS, TUV Rheinland, Totoku, Xinming, ZhongDing, Handing, Strd Laser, Singcheer, ABZ, Chuangzhan, Chaoxu Electromechanical, Smarter, Hongqi, etc.

Visitors' online registration is open, and group visitors can enjoy special privileges

From now on, trade visitors can CLICK HERE to do the online real-name registration or via the WireShow WeChat account. If you have five or more visitors in one group, the organizers will also provide a quick registration way. Please DOWNLOAD THE REGISTRATION FORM and submit it to the organizer for review before the deadline

International Buyer Program is launched at the same time

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restriction, the organiser launches an online Match-making Program for those international buyers who might not be able to visit physical WireShow this year. Registered visitors can be included into the buyer pool of WireShow, from which the organizer will pick and match with corresponding suppliers. The matched both parties will have a web meeting then for further communication. For those international buyers who are already in mainland China, the organizer will provide offline visiting support as well.

WireShow 2021 will be held from 31st August to 2nd September at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. For more information about WireShow, please visit the official website: www.wireshow.com, or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/wire-tube-china/.

Press Contact

Ms. Stephanie Su / Ms. Karen Bu

Messe Duesseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86-21-6169 8343 / -8307

stephanie.su@mds.cn / karen.bu@mds.cn

www.mds.cn

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co Ltd