SMI 11’435 0.6%  SPI 14’752 0.6%  Dow 34’575 0.1%  DAX 15’567 1.0%  Euro 1.0960 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’072 0.8%  Gold 1’900 -0.3%  Bitcoin 32’688 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.2%  Öl 70.7 1.5% 
02.06.2021 03:30:00

WireShow 2021 visitor registration is open, find 500+ suppliers and explore new business opportunity in China

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the fruitful results and success of wire China, Messe Duesseldorf(Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (MDS) and Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute Co., Ltd. (SECRI) have deepened their cooperation to jointly organize another event in the wire and cable industry – WireShow. Last edition of WireShow reached a new record with a total exhibition area of 25,000 sqm, with more than 400 domestic and overseas companies and near 15,000 trade visitors.

Join WireShow tograsp the development trend of China's 14th Five-Year Plan

At the beginning of China's "14th Five-Year (2021-2025) Plan", this year's WireShow will help wire and cable companies to seize market dividends and gain insights more accurately into the development trends of the next five years. So far, near 400 international and domestic leading brands have confirmed their participation, such as WAFIOS, Maillefer, Rosendahl, Troester, Huntsman, Zumbach, Proton, SIKORA, FELSS, TUV Rheinland, Totoku, Xinming, ZhongDing, Handing, Strd Laser, Singcheer, ABZ, Chuangzhan, Chaoxu Electromechanical, Smarter, Hongqi, etc.

Visitors' online registration is open, and group visitors can enjoy special privileges

From now on, trade visitors can CLICK HERE to do the online real-name registration or via the WireShow WeChat account. If you have five or more visitors in one group, the organizers will also provide a quick registration way. Please DOWNLOAD THE REGISTRATION FORM and submit it to the organizer for review before the deadline

International Buyer Program is launched at the same time

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restriction, the organiser launches an online Match-making Program for those international buyers who might not be able to visit physical WireShow this year. Registered visitors can be included into the buyer pool of WireShow, from which the organizer will pick and match with corresponding suppliers. The matched both parties will have a web meeting then for further communication. For those international buyers who are already in mainland China, the organizer will provide offline visiting support as well.

WireShow 2021 will be held from 31st August to 2nd September at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. For more information about WireShow, please visit the official website: www.wireshow.com, or follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/wire-tube-china/.

Press Contact

Ms. Stephanie Su / Ms. Karen Bu
Messe Duesseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86-21-6169 8343 / -8307
stephanie.su@mds.cn / karen.bu@mds.cn
www.mds.cn

SOURCE Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co Ltd

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

01.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.06.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank unter Druck
01.06.21 SMI schnauft einmal durch
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Relief-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief-Partner NRx stellt neuen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für Zyesami
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch rot: ARYZTA schafft es im dritten Quartal zurück auf den Wachstumspfad
Polyphor-Aktie steigt kräftig: Polyphor meldet Wirkung von Balixafortide in präklinischen Covid-19-Studien
Nach IPO: So will Oatly den Milliardenbetrag vom Börsengang investieren
Swiss Life schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 400 Millionen Franken ab - Aktie in Grün
Alphabet-Aktie im Plus: Google bezieht weiteren Standort in Zürich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit