Wirecard Helps SIGNAL IDUNA Digitally Transform its Insurance Services

SIGNAL IDUNA selects Wirecard as payment service provider to improve its online and mobile offering

Thanks to Wirecard, customers can now seamlessly take out and pay for insurance policies online

ASCHHEIM, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader for digital financial technology, today announced that it is helping German financial services giant SIGNAL IDUNA extend its online and mobile services with new payment methods. Consumers will be able to take out and pay for insurance online. Wirecard processes the payments as well the payouts in the case of successful claims. The company – that provides insurance policies for health, travel, household and more – also famously sponsors the Borussia Dortmund football stadium, the largest in Germany.

Founded over a hundred years ago and like many organizations in the financial services arena, SIGNAL IDUNA is currently going through a digital transformation. Digitalization is transforming the insurance market. The lines between channels are blurring and competition is intensifying all over the world. To avoid being left behind, savvy insurers are needing to create a seamless personalized experience for policy holders across all their channels. Wirecard offers everything insurers need to enable secure payment processing and an optimal checkout experience. Besides being quick and easy to integrate into existing systems, Wirecard's solutions can help insurers systematically boost customer loyalty.

Through working with Wirecard, SIGNAL IDUNA has been able to integrate new payment methods seamlessly into an intuitive interface where customers can access its various solutions 24/7.

SIGNAL IDUNA offers powerful insurance and financial products as well as exclusive offerings for private and corporate clients, which are available online. In addition, the company has its own tailor-made app, which is available both in the App Store and in Google Play, so that customers can undertake all their insurance needs on the move.

"We want to provide a quick and targeted service to our customers. The cooperation with Wirecard is a further step in adapting to increasing digitalization and meeting the needs of the digital lifestyle. Thanks to an intuitive payment page based on the Wirecard platform, we can minimize friction and ensure an optimal experience for our customers," explained Arne Boysen, Head of the Collections Department and Project Manager for the 'alternative payment options' project at SIGNAL IDUNA. "The wide range of payment methods as well as the uncomplicated and fast integration were determining factors in choosing to work with Wirecard. Moreover, Wirecard meets our extremely high security requirements."

"Wirecard is ideally placed to assist organizations such as SIGNAL IDUNA with their digital transformation to ensure they can differentiate themselves in a rapidly morphing marketplace," added Christian Reindl, EVP Retail & Consumer Goods at Wirecard.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecard.

About SIGNAL IDUNA:

The SIGNAL IDUNA Group can be traced back to small health support funds founded by craftsmen and tradesmen in Dortmund and Hamburg over 100 years ago. Today, SIGNAL IDUNA offers the entire spectrum of insurance and financial services for all target groups. The Group serves more than twelve million customers and contracts and generates premium revenues of around €5.9 billion. You can find further information about the SIGNAL IDUNA Group at www.signal-iduna.de.

