Winy Maas Is Domus New Editor in Chief

The mastermind behind the Grand Paris Urban Vision 2030 and China's futuristic Tianjin Binhai Public library will lead the publication throughout 2019

"His" Domus? The city of the future

The seminal architectural publication Domus presents its new director: Winy Maas, co-founder of the internationally renowned studio MVRDV. Maas, a distinguished Dutch urbanist, professor and architect, was the mastermind behind projects such as the vision for Greater Paris, Grand Paris Plus Petit, the Dutch pavilion at Expo 2000 in Hanover, as well as the much admired and futuristic Tianjin Binhai Public Library in China. Maas is an insightful urban theorist and Professor at the University of Delft, where he founded and currently directs The Why Factory, a research and educational institute entirely focused on the future development of modern cities. He is also a visiting Professor at several faculties around the world, including the MIT, Zurich's ETH and, from next year, New York City'sColumbia University.

Domus, the seminal architecture, design and art publication, was founded in 1928 by the notorious architect Gio Ponti. Last year, the publication kicked off the Domus 10x10x10 project: an unprecedented editorial format, in which 10 internationally acclaimed architects will direct the magazine for 10 issues each, for the upcoming 10 years.

Winy Maas launches a positive vision, a dare to change and a stimulus to the intellectual and collective responsibility: "We need an agenda for change. Our planet is subject to dramatic climate changes that require all of us - politicians, urban planners and citizens - to accelerate our action to save it. But we are still too slow. Domus will be act as such agenda", Maas announced in his manifesto of intent.

"Can our cities surprise us? Can they be more responsible? More open? More curious? Brave and experimental? Truly green? Bio-diversified? Human, social, intimate, accessible, free, heterogeneous? Different? Can they be pleasant, beautiful, exciting? That is my plan," Maas further states in his manifesto. "Better materials, better bathrooms, better facades, better houses, better cities and a better world, which ranges from the mass production of cars to bricks, from roads to infrastructure, including nanomaterials and large-scale planning. All of this will contribute to building the city of future, and Domus will be the one to tell about it."

