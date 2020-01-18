WinX DVD Ripper Platinum 2019 Updates Roundup: New Outputs, Improved DVD Analysis Kernel, and More

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digiarty Software, a famous DVD video software provider, today summarizes the major updates that its flagship product WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has completed in 2019. The program has gone through six upgrades this year and has jumped from version 8.9.0 to 8.20.1.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is a piece of 10-year-old full-fledged software but is still constantly updated. It is mainly designed to convert DVDs to MP4, H.264, HEVC, MOV, AVI, WMV, MPEG, ISO image, VIDEO_TS, or other formats. It allows users to backup the whole content or main title only. After digitizing, users can store DVDs to computer, external hard drive, cloud storage, or NAS, stream DVD through Plex, watch DVD videos on smartphones, tablets, disc-less desktops or laptops, game consoles, TVs, etc.

Major Update Highlights of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum in 2019

▪ Added: new output profiles

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has more than 350 output profiles, among which there are hundreds of optimized profiles for popular devices. In 2019, it added new output profiles for newly-released iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air 3, new 10.2-inch iPad, new Apple TV, Huawei P30/20, and Nova, ensuring users enjoy DVDs on those high-end devices.

▪ Improved: DVD analysis kernel and DVD decoding mechanism

By doing this, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is able to recognize old, scratched, newly-released, region-locked, and encrypted DVDs, locate the correct main titles quickly, and digitize those titles to desired file format without hassle. DVDs of movies, TV series, fitness videos, and other videos can be read without errors. It supports a very wide range of discs, including those HandBrake and other similar programs don't accept.

▪ Added: support for new NVIDIA GPU accelerator

This DVD ripping software has added the support for Intel QSV and NVIDIA CUDA/NVENC hardware acceleration technology since the release of version 8.5.0. It takes full advantage of your GPU to boost the speed of DVD decoding, processing, and encoding, thus finishing a 2-hour DVD ripping within 5 minutes only. And meanwhile, it can offload your CPU.

▪ Enhanced: High Quality Engine

High Quality Engine will help maintain the original quality of a disc. Even if hardware acceleration is applied, the video quality won't be degraded during the DVD ripping process.

Pricing and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is fully compatible with Windows 10 and lower systems, and also comes with a Mac variant supporting macOS Catalina and earlier.

During Digiarty's 2020 New Year Super Sale period, a lifetime license is available to purchase with 55% off. And customers still enjoy full features, free technical services, lifetime free upgrade, and 30-day money back guarantee.

