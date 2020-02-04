Winward Academy Supports Opportunities for Elite High School Athletes

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Athletic and academic achievements are highlighted through the University Sports Program (USP) Winter College Tennis Showcase. "In the past, these athletic showcases have been primarily focused on highlighting the athletic talent," shared USP CEO, Thomas Anderson. "However, without support for academics and an emphasis on academics, students will not develop holistically nor be fully prepared for a college athlete experience. For this reason, we're thrilled to partner with Winward Academy to ensure our athletes have access to educational resources that will open as many doors as possible."

The two-day showcase brought together 183 players and their family members with 121 college coaches, all looking to recruit the top high school tennis players in the world and award them scholarships. Three hundred and thirty matches were played with a unique team format that took the competitive experience to the next level. College tennis coaches from all divisions were in attendance, opening up opportunities for students to learn more about the college athlete experience.

Dr. Jennifer Winward, the founder and CEO of Winward Academy, led workshops for students and their parents about balancing academics as a college athlete; about preparing for success on the ACT and SAT exams; and about valuing the academic journey. "We're thrilled for the opportunity to support the world's top tennis prospects and to ensure they're maximizing their success both on the tennis court and in the classroom," shared Winward.

Also in attendance was Coach Dave Fish, the Men's Tennis Coach at Harvard University for over 40 years. He advised students on how to take on challenges, rather than avoid them, and he talked about the importance of teens building an unassailable character. He emphasized repeatedly that "exposure creates composure" and that students should embrace opportunities for growth and confidence.

