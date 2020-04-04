Winter the Dolphin Makes her Cameo Debut

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter the Dolphin and her friends from the Dolphin Tale movies are sending personalized video messages to friends and family when we all need it most. For $75, or $79.99 through an iOS app, you can request your own shout out from the rescued marine animals at Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) and their Animal Care team through Cameo.

Winter the Dolphin is the first marine animal to be featured on the app designed for celebrity shout-outs. All proceeds go directly to support Clearwater Marine Aquarium's animal care fund.

Dr. Mary Frances Greene, Principal at Middlefork Primary School in Illinois, was one of the first 25 to respond. "Our mascot is the dolphin. Our rules are the Dolphin Code. I have Winter on my desk," Dr. Greene typed in her special instructions. She added, "It would be so special to have a shout out video to the Middlefork Dolphins that I could share with students as part of their at-home, eLearning experience! Thank you!"

Dr. Green wasn't the only person looking for a unique way to connect with those she would normally see on a daily basis. The first email promoting the program went to CMA's subscriber database. Within 48 hours, there were over 110 requests.

"Since closing to the public on March 16, we have been looking for ways to keep our audience engaged and to connect with them virtually," said Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO Frank Dame. "Winter has been such an inspiration to millions and we're hopeful that she will help keep loved ones and even e-Learners connected during these hard times."

With every penny going to CMA's animal care fund, guests can feel good about their purchase. "These folks are spreading messages of joy and through their purchase, they are helping to care for our animals and support our mission to rescue, rehab, and release marine life," said Dame. Visit TeamCMA.org to learn how you can donate to Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

About Clearwater Marine Aquarium:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working marine rescue center dedicated to inspiring the human spirit through leadership in education, research, rescue, rehabilitation and release. CMA is home to rescued dolphins, sea turtles, river otters, stingrays, nurse sharks and more. Winter the dolphin's story of survival, after an injury that caused her to lose her tail, has impacted millions of people around the world. Major motion picture Dolphin Tale (2011) features Winter's story and its sequel Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) features the incredible story of Hope, a young resident dolphin of CMA. Through Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, CMA conducts important global research focused on protecting manatees, right whales and sea turtles. The mission and potential to change people's lives differentiates Clearwater Marine Aquarium from any other aquarium in the world.

