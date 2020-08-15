Winning Writers Announces the Winners of the 19th Annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winning Writers is pleased to announce the results from its 19th annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest. Justine Hudock of Cortlandt Manor, NY won first prize and $1,000 for her comedic poem "LSD". Ms. Hudock also received a two-year gift certificate for the literary information services at Duotrope, the contest co-sponsor. 5,072 poets competed from around the world.

Jendi Reiter, final judge of the Wergle Flomp contest, said: "Now more than ever, our intimate lives are mediated through computer screens. When travel is off-limits, some of us turn to inner journeys. Such a one is the Instagram mommy who narrates Justine Hudock's tonally perfect 'LSD', the tale of a very special 'trip' to the maternity ward."

Second Prize of $250 went to Andrew Maust of State College, PA for "The Challenge", in which a would-be hero of modern times endeavors to "Eat the Monster Burrito and Eat for Free" at Benny's Gas-N-Go in Newark, NJ.

Third Prize of $150 went to David Leo Sirois of Madawaska, ME for his Walt Whitman parody "I Hear the Bank of America Singing". Reiter said, "Our fetishizing of cash and corporations becomes delightfully explicit in his ecstatic, erotic hymn to overdraft protection and drive-through ATMs."

Twelve honorable mentions of $100 went to Ty.Brack, Mike Cecconi, Deborah L. Davitt, Matt DG, Patty Holloway, Ethan Lesley, Christopher Lessick, Karen Rockwell, Amy St Johnwood, Carol Sanders, David Webb, and Miles Wilson. The top 15 poems and judges' comments are published online.

The 20th contest is open now through April 1, 2021. The first prize has been doubled to $2,000, and the second prize doubled to $500. As always, this contest is free to enter. See the guidelines and enter online.

In addition to the Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest, Winning Writers sponsors the North Street Book Prize for Self-Published Books, the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest, and the Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest. All four contests are recommended by Reedsy.

SOURCE Winning Writers