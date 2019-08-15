Winning Writers Announces the Winners of the 18th Annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., August 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winning Writers is pleased to announce the results from its eighteenth annual Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest. Jody Mason of Boulder, Colorado won first prize and $1,000 for her comedic poem "Failure to Triangulate". Ms. Mason also received a one-year gift certificate for the literary information services at Duotrope, the contest co-sponsor. 5,539 poets competed from around the world.

Jendi Reiter, final judge of the Wergle Flomp contest, described the winning poem as "a uniquely 21st-century meet-cute-that-wasn't, sparked when the narrator starts receiving messages for the man who had her phone number before her. Online encounters seem to generate an instant, awkward intimacy that can fade as quickly and mysteriously as it began."

Second prize of $250 went to Taylor Richard of Portland, Oregon for "At a meeting of the Queer Women Filmmaker's Association." Reiter said: "A gathering of women, who know each other's foibles all too well, attempt to reach consensus on a creative project, with ample supplies of kombucha, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and performative wokeness for everyone."

Third Prize of $150 went to Zach Klebaner of Annapolis, Maryland for "Sestina: Bruh!", which shares trippy California-dude wisdom in a formally precise sestina that indeed ends each line with "Bruh!"

Twelve honorable mentions of $100 went to Henry Crawford, Jo Angela Edwins, David Galef, Reuven Goldfarb, Jackie Hostetler, Kathy Keating, Lee Kisling, Shawn Klimek, Melissa Morano, Linda Muhlhausen, Eylie Sasajima, and Sarah Totton. The judging was assisted by poet Lauren Singer Ledoux. The top 15 poems and judges' comments are published on the Winning Writers website.

The 2019 contest is open now through April 1, 2020. There is no fee to enter. See the guidelines and enter online at Winning Writers.

In addition to the Wergle Flomp Humor Poetry Contest, Winning Writers sponsors the North Street Book Prize for Self-Published Books, the Tom Howard/John H. Reid Fiction & Essay Contest, and the Tom Howard/Margaret Reid Poetry Contest. Writer's Digest has named it one of the "101 Best Websites for Writers" (2015-2018).

