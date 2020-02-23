Winners: The 18th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - ACTRA Toronto is proud to announce the winners of the 18th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

Outstanding Performance – Female Voice

Bryn McAuley as Mavis in Hotel Transylvania: The Series, "Portrait of Mavis as a Young Vampire"

(Corus Entertainment)

Outstanding Performance – Male Voice

Carter Hayden as Klaus in Hotel Transylvania: The Series, "Freakerheads" (Corus Entertainment)

Outstanding Performance – Female

Cara Ricketts as Mary Handford-Lacroix in Anne with an E, "What Can Stop the Determined Heart"

(Northwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Performance – Male

Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian 'Bash' Lacroix in Anne with an E, "What Can Stop the Determined Heart"

(Northwood Entertainment)

For the second consecutive year, the Members' Choice Series Ensemble Award went to Schitt's Creek.

Michaela Washburn presented ACTRA Toronto's 2020 Award of Excellence to Kim's Convenience's Jean Yoon.

Matt Birman presented the ACTRA Toronto Stunt award to stunt performer Kevin Rushton who passed away last year.

The 18th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto were presented at a live show and gala tonight at The Carlu. DJ Salazar Solomon performed the show together with saxophonist Geoff Bournes and trumpeter Howard Leathers. The show was written by David Galeand Diane Flacks and directed by David Gale.

"We are so proud to shine a spotlight on the work of our homegrown talent, from Anne with an E to Hotel Transylvania and Schitt's Creek while celebrating with our allies and industry partners," says President Theresa Tova. "Look at what we have accomplished together! We're looking at the ninth year of sustained growth in our industry. From TV and film to animation and video games, Ontario creators and Ontario performers are making names for themselves around the world."

The 18th Annual ACTRA Awards in Toronto were sponsored by: DIAMOND: Actra Fraternal Benefit Society. PLATINUM: Bell Media; SAG-AFTRA. GOLD: ACTRA National; CBC; CMPA; Deluxe; FirstOntario Credit Union; IATSE 873; Morneau Shepell; NABET 700-M UNIFOR; Shaftesbury; United Steelworkers. SILVER: Cavalluzzo LLP; Don Carmody Productions Inc. & Don Carmody Television Inc.; JLL; RBC; Stratagem Studios Inc.; Take 5 Productions Inc.; Whizbang Films. BRONZE: Addenda Capital; Cinespace Film Studios; Creative Arts Savings & Credit Union; DGC Ontario; eOne Television Productions Ltd.; Film + Entertainment Industries, City of Toronto; Grant Thornton LLP; HUB International; Thunderbird Entertainment; Universal Promotions; Writers Guild of Canada.

ACTRA Toronto is the largest organization within ACTRA, representing more than 15,000 of Canada's 25,000 professional performers working in recorded media in Canada. As an advocate for Canadian culture since 1943, ACTRA is a member-driven union that continues to secure rights and respect for the work of professional performers.

