SMI 10’476 -0.2%  SPI 12’979 -0.3%  Dow 29’533 0.9%  DAX 13’194 0.4%  Euro 1.0807 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’480 0.3%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’836 0.4%  Dollar 0.9108 0.0%  Öl 45.6 0.7% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
23.11.2020 15:55:00

Winners of 2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" Announced

GUIYANG, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2020 IMTA Annual Conference was held in Guiyang city of Guizhou province, China, along with a key event – awarding ceremony of 2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards." Initiated by International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) and characterized by internationalization, high standard, and innovativeness, the Awards was the first of its kind in the cultural tourism sector.

At the opening ceremony of the Conference, Dominique de Villepin, IMTA Chairman and former Prime Minister of France, delivered a video speech because he could not attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted the significance of mountain tourism innovation, and pointed out that mountain tourism must serve as an advantage for local community development and make greater contributions to the social progress and economic growth. After that, Zhu Shanzhong–Executive Director at the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Chen Dehai–Secretary-General of ASEAN-China Center, Mahendra Bahadur Pandey--Ambassador of Nepal to China, and many other guests delivered keynote speeches, expressing their expectation on the Conference as well as the promising prospect of mountain tourism.

The competition for the Awards was fierce among cultural tourism enterprises and institutions and other mountain destination players this year. The applications of over 100 domestic and overseas projects have been received. Experts in tourism planning, ecological environment, art and culture, and outdoor sport from China, Germany, Korea, France, Switzerland, and the USA participated in the selection.

2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" consists of five category awards, namely, Mountain Tourism Sustainable Development Award, Best Mountain Tourism Destination Award, Best Mountain Tourism Outdoor Sport Award, Best Mountain Hiking Route Award, and Best Mountain Tourism Camping Award.

After one and a half months of collection and selection, IMTA announced the 12 winners at the awarding ceremony. Shao Qiwei - IMTA Vice Chairman, Hu Zhongxiong - Vice Governor of the People's Government of Guizhou Province, He Yafei -- IMTA Secretary-General, Xie Jinying -- Director of the Bureau for International Exchange and Cooperation of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, and Wei Xiao'an -- President of the 2020 IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards Expert Jury, presented the awards to the winners.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winners-of-2020-imta-mountain-tourism-awards-announced-301178938.html

SOURCE IMTA

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.38
1.97 %
Swiss Re 83.18
1.61 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
1.44 %
UBS Group 13.25
1.34 %
LafargeHolcim 47.10
1.14 %
Lonza Grp 573.20
-0.66 %
Sika 236.00
-0.76 %
Swisscom 475.00
-0.90 %
Givaudan 3’616.00
-1.26 %
Nestle 101.98
-1.64 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:00
A Vaccine"s Six Points of Economic Impact
09:52
Vontobel: derimail - Quartalsweise 7.5% Coupon? Möglich mit E-Autobauern
08:55
SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
06:53
Daily Markets: SMI – In luftigen Höhen / Visa – Korrektur trifft auf Unterstützung
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert zweistellig
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer, Regeneron-Papier zieht an: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Regeneron
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
Wall Street fest -- SMI bewegt sich tiefer -- DAX im Plus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
Digitalwährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Credit Suisse treibt Open Banking im Interbankengeschäft voran - CS-Aktie legt zu
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fest -- SMI bewegt sich tiefer -- DAX im Plus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
In den USA überwiegt die Risikofreude. Der heimische Markt bewegt sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche unter dem Schlusskurs von Freitag. Der deutsche Leitindex legt dagegen zu. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit