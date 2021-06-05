SMI 11’571 0.5%  SPI 14’919 0.6%  Dow 34’756 0.5%  DAX 15’693 0.4%  Euro 1.0942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.3%  Gold 1’891 1.1%  Bitcoin 33’436 -5.4%  Dollar 0.8991 -0.5%  Öl 71.6 0.4% 
05.06.2021 05:53:00

Winners announced for The 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada

The Weeknd takes the lead with three awards

24 first-time winners take home a JUNO statuette 

TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) paid tribute to the artists and industry veterans at the forefront of Canada's music scene this evening at the 2021 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada. Hosted by CBC's Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the virtual version of the industry event unveiled the recipients of 37 JUNO Awards, The Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award and the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation.

This year's heavy-hitter was The Weeknd, who took home three awards including Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN and Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year. The Weeknd is also nominated for Album of the Year Presented by Music Canada, Artist of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada and JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile, which will all be presented at the 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast this Sunday.

Much of the evening's festivities highlighted current and rising talent, with many of the awards going to first time winners. The list includes Crown Lands (Breakthrough Group of the Year Presented By FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters), Jason "DaHeala" Quenneville (Songwriter of the Year Presented by SOCAN), Tenille Townes (Country Album of the Year), JJ Wilde (Rock Album of the Year), Sammy Jackson (Vocal Jazz Album of the Year), Jocelyn Gould (Jazz Album of the Year: Solo), Blitz//Berlin (Instrumental Album of the Year), Ensemble Made In Canada (Classical Album of the Year: Solo Or Chamber), Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, and the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir (Classical Album of the Year: Vocal Or Choral), Samy Moussa (Classical Composition of the Year), TOBi (Rap Recording of the Year), TÖME (Reggae Recording of the Year), Shawna Cain (Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year), WondaGurl (Jack Richardson Producer of the Year), Serban Ghenea (Recording Engineer of the Year), Julien Hébert, David Beauchemin, and Marc-Étienne Mongrain (Album Artwork of the Year), Emma Higgins (Music Video of the Year), Unleash the Archers (Metal/Hard Music Album of the Year), and Jacob Samuel (Comedy Album of the Year Presented By SiriusXM Canada), and Harry Styles (International Album of the Year). 

Full Press Release available here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

﻿

Inside

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

