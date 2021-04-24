 Winner announcement of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021 | 24.04.21 | finanzen.ch
24.04.2021 12:08:00

Winner announcement of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23rd, 2021, Vietnam Design Association - Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) and VinFast officially announced top 9 of VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition 2021 (VFDC 2021). Winning over 1000 entries from 90 countries, 9 best VinFast showroom designs were honored at Times Square (USA) on April 22nd, 2021.

The VinFast Global Showroom Design Competition organized by Vietnam Design Association - Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) and VinFast from January 25th to February 25th, received approximately 1000 entries from 90 countries across 5 continents. Accordingly, VFDC 2021 greatly attracted designer contestants from the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam, which are key markets in VinFast's global strategy.

Mr. Ho Tan Duong, President of VDAS, member of the panel of judges at VFDC 2021 said, "New to the market, but with global vision and quality customers experiences, VinFast has been a strong inspiration for design community. It's difficult to choose the best works as they are of almost equal quality. Outstanding contestants contributed works that are not only breakthroughs in presentation of lines, blocks, and layout, but also demonstrations of their ability to diversify building substance and structures in devising extremely creative, new and modern space for VinFast showrooms."

The best entries at VFDC 2021 had to feature the following criterias: best design concept, sharpest rendition of VinFast's spirit, and feasibility. After a rigorous 3-round evaluation, the panel of judges comprised of leading designers and Vingroup's high-ranking leaders selected nine best entries, namely one First Prize for designer Vicky Daroca (USA) at 30.000 USD, and eight Second Prizes for other designers at 1.750 USD.

Ms. Thai Thanh Hai, CEO of VinFast said, "We are very happy that VFDC has attracted designers from all over the world, those who have a similarity with VinFast about the strong creativity and the desire to go boundless together, to create the best outcomes. That encourages VinFast to have more confidence on the way to win global customers' hearts."

Winning over 1000 entries, the entry of designer Vicky Daroca from the US successfully impressed the panel of judges by not only a very distinctive design concept, but also a vivid and exquisite presentation of VinFast's "Boundless Together" spirit.

Perspective image of first-prize winning VinFast showroom design by designer Vicky Daroca (USA)

"There are almost no boundaries in designer Vicky Daroca's work of VinFast showroom. Inspired by VinFast's logo, Vicky Daroca's approach clearly shows a strong state of freedom and consistency in creative interpretation. Such a spatial arrangement that brings contentment experiences to customers every time they visit "- said Mr. Patrick Fong, President of the Asia Pacific Design Awards.

Mr.Tung Ching Yew, SODA's Managing Director, Vice President of Society of Interior Designers Singapore, stated: "Designing is a global language. We do feel the distinctiveness, the uniqueness in designers' creativity. They really impressed us by the immaculateness, devotion, and enthusiasm imbued in their entries. VFDC 2021 is one of very few showroom design competitions that have such quality entries!"

Top 9 VFDC 2021 entries were honored at Times Square (New York, USA)

As for globally connecting people, growing talents, and honoring VinFast's intelligence, nine best VinFast showroom designs were honored at Times Square (New York, USA) on April 22 - on the occasion of Earth Day. As earlier pledged by VinFast, the best contestants will have the opportunity to cooperate with the company in its global projects and programs in 2021.

For more information, please visit website: vinfastcompetition.com

About the Organizer - VDAS
Vietnam Design Association - Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) is one of the most prestigious organizations in the field of creative design and architecture in Vietnam.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-announcement-of-vinfast-global-showroom-design-competition-2021-301276286.html

SOURCE VDAS Design Association HCM, VN

﻿

