Winnebago Industries Aktie 986760 / US9746371007
22.10.2025 21:07:38
Winnebago Industries Stock Soars 27% After Swinging To Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) shares surged 27.48 percent to $40.31, up $8.69 on Wednesday, after the company reported a return to profitability and issued an upbeat outlook. The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $13.7 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with a net loss of $29.1 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue grew 7.8 percent to $777.3 million from $720.9 million, driven by favorable product mix and price increases.
The stock traded between $36.03 and $40.78 during the session after opening at $36.31, compared with a previous close of $31.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. Volume reached 2.19 million shares, well above the average of 0.52 million.
Over the past 52 weeks, Winnebago shares have traded between $28.00 and $65.65.
