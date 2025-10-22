Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.10.2025 21:07:38

Winnebago Industries Stock Soars 27% After Swinging To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) shares surged 27.48 percent to $40.31, up $8.69 on Wednesday, after the company reported a return to profitability and issued an upbeat outlook. The company posted fourth-quarter net income of $13.7 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with a net loss of $29.1 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue grew 7.8 percent to $777.3 million from $720.9 million, driven by favorable product mix and price increases.

The stock traded between $36.03 and $40.78 during the session after opening at $36.31, compared with a previous close of $31.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. Volume reached 2.19 million shares, well above the average of 0.52 million.

Over the past 52 weeks, Winnebago shares have traded between $28.00 and $65.65.