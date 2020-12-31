WinHealth and Immedica enter agreement giving Winhealth rights to Ravicti® in China and several other Asia-Pacific countries

STOCKHOLM and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong WinHealth Pharma Group CO., Ltd and Immedica Pharma AB, today announce that they have entered an agreement under which WinHealth gains the exclusive commercial rights to Ravicti® (glycerol phenylbutyrate), in a territory covering the Greater China Area, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.

Ravicti® is in Europe and North America indicated for treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD), and under the announced partnership, WinHealth is granted a license to register and commercialize the product in UCD in the countries of the specified territory.

"It is with great pleasure that we announce this partnership with WinHealth, under which we will be able to make Ravicti® available to UCD patients also in this part of the world. It also strengthens Immedica's geographical footprint, by introducing yet another rare disease collaboration to our network", says Anders Edvell, CEO of Immedica.

Torreya acted as a financial advisor to Immedica for this transaction.

Jack Wang, Chairman and CEO of Winhealth, comments, "Urea Cycle Disorder represents a severely underserved medical need in China, resulting in severe neurocognitive decline, coma or even death, if left untreated. We are very excited to partner up with Immedica and look forward to bringing Ravicti®, an innovative therapeutic approved both in Europe and the United States, to the patients suffering from UCD in China and adjacent countries."

About Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD)

The urea cycle is a process in which waste (ammonia) is removed from the body.

Several inherited conditions can cause problems with this waste-removal process. People with a urea cycle disorder are missing a gene that makes the enzymes needed to break down ammonia in the body. As a group, these disorders occur in 1 in 30,000 newborns in the territories where Immedica has acquired rights.

Typically, symptoms such as confusion, nausea, vomiting, decreased food intake and increased sleepiness occur within the first week after birth.

About Immedica

Immedica is a fast-growing private European niche pharma group. Its headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company has direct pan-European and Middle East commercial coverage. In addition, Immedica provides some of its products to other parts of the world via a network of regional partners.

Immedica provides significant know-how and experience from commercialization of niche/specialty care products across Europe and the Middle East, and the company's management team has an outstanding track record of partnering and operating niche pharma products internationally. Immedica has capabilities to provide optimal access of specialty care medicines to patients with significant medical needs, including key areas such as regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, pricing & reimbursement, and product distribution.

About WinHealth

WinHealth Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming at fulfilling severely unmet or underserved medical needs for patients with rare diseases and other critical medical conditions in China and surrounding regions. Since its inception, WinHealth has been committed to sourcing, developing, and commercializing innovative therapies from leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Winhealth has established long-term strategic partnerships with a variety of leading international firms and successfully built a diversified pipeline consisting of both clinical-stage and commercial-stage products. In addition to its strong development and regulatory capabilities, WinHealth has established an industry-leading commercial infrastructure covering China and adjacent markets, providing patients with faster access to novel therapeutics globally.

