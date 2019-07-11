Wing Venture Capital Announces the Inaugural Enterprise Tech 30

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wing Venture Capital, the leading early stage venture capital firm focused on technology for business, today announced the inaugural Enterprise Tech 30—an exclusive list of the most promising private companies in enterprise tech, as determined by an institutional research process with the prominent venture capital investors in the sector.

The inaugural Enterprise Tech 30 are:



Early-Stage: Blameless, Clearbit, Gatsby, Lattice, Mattermost, Notion, Pachyderm, Retool, Sketch, Zapier

Mid-Stage: Algolia, AppZen, Canva, Cockroach Labs, Domino Data Lab, Figma, Gong, LaunchDarkly, People.ai, Tray.io

Late-Stage: Airtable, Carta, Confluent, Databricks, Datadog, HashiCorp, Plaid, Snowflake, Stripe, UiPath

The research participants are 73 partners at 55 venture capital firms—selected on invitation-only basis. Collectively, the 55 firms have funded 95 of the 115 enterprise tech unicorns since 2016.

The methodology has two phases: 1) a research phase, to identify the universe of potentially interesting candidates at three different stages of development, and 2) a voting phase, to tap into the judgment of the 73 venture capital investors to determine the leaders.

The companies are categorized by total capital raised. Early-stage included companies that have raised $25 million or less; mid-stage included between $25 million to $100 million; and late-stage included $100 million or more.

"The mission of the Enterprise Tech 30 is to provide the tech industry a unique platform to identify the most promising companies in enterprise technology," said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital. "The project leverages the discernment of the leading venture capital investors, who are at the forefront of identifying and assessing private companies."

"The Enterprise Tech 30 is designed to provide the Inside Tech perspective," said Rajeev Chand, Partner and Head of Research at Wing Venture Capital. "The design principles are to be institutional, exhaustive, collaborative, and neutral."

To view the results, visit: http://www.enterprisetech30.com.

About Wing Venture Capital

Founded in 2013, Wing Venture Capital is the best-of-breed venture capital firm devoted to early-stage, long-term company building in technology for business. Wing emphasizes craftsmanship over volume and engages deeply with founders to help them create companies that matter. The body of work of Wing's award-winning team spans more than two decades and dozens of successful early-stage companies, 18 of which have gone on to achieve billion-dollar-plus outcomes following IPOs or acquisitions.

