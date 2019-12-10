+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
Wine Country Realtor Kendra Lee Martin Marks 20 Years in the Real Estate Industry

SONOMA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kendra has two decades of experience in the Sonoma real estate market. Helping clients make the best possible decisions is her No. 1 priority. Kendra knows the local neighborhoods well and works with a broad network of local professionals. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, North Bay Association of Realtors, and Sonoma Chamber of Commerce.

"After buying my first house, I realized that there was a lot I could teach other people who are buying their first home," noted Kendra. "Real estate to me was very foreign. I just thought I could make it easier for people buying your first home."

Kendra moved to Sonoma from Novato in 1976. In addition to real estate, she is passionate about drawing, art, yoga, and fishing. She is married and has four children, two girls and two boys.

One of Kendra's clients, Erika, L. said, "Kendra worked tirelessly to sell our home. She is very professional, responsive and helpful. The buying agent was difficult to work with but she was able to keep us stay calm and focused. I would not hesitate to recommend Kendra to anyone that needs an agent."

About Kendra Lee Martin, Wine Country Group, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Kendra Lee Martin specializes in selling residential real estate -- everything from mobile homes to mansions -- and works with clients of all income levels. She has a thorough knowledge of the Sonoma Valley. Martin is a member of the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, North Bay Association of Realtors and a Providence Club Net Real Estate Affiliate. For more information, please call (707) 815-0787, or visit http://kendraleemartin.myhomehq.biz/.

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

 

SOURCE Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate

