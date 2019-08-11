11.08.2019 16:54:00

Windsor workers respond to Nemak auto parts plant closure announcement

WINDSOR, Aug. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor members at Nemak of Canada Corporation in Windsor gathered for a special membership meeting today to respond to the company's plans to close the plant in 2020.   

"Nemak cannot shut down its Windsor plant after taking millions in government handouts and posting revenues of over $4 billion world-wide," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "This is a betrayal of both the workers who generated their profits and the public they siphoned millions from."

Since 2015, Nemak received generous handouts from several government sources including a $1.5 million grant from the government of Ontario, $1.3 million in tax breaks from the city of Windsor, and $3 million in federal government funds.

"Nemak is breaking an agreement with the workers to keep this plant open until at least 2022," said John D'Agnolo, Unifor Local 200 President. "Canadians funded this company, Nemak workers built its production process, and Unifor will fight this closure."

The closure announcement comes after Nemak reached a four-year extension to the Unifor Local 200 collective agreement through to 2022 that included a four-year wage freeze.

The employer and Unifor agreed that the Windsor plant would be the sole source for General Motors I-6 engine blocks and engine blocks and bedplates for the 'Thelma and Louise' Corvette.

In direct contravention of this agreement, the company announced it will move production of the I-6 diesel engine block, the Corvette engine block and bedplate to as well as begin building Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FAC) engine blocks at its facilities in Monterey, Mexico.

Both product lines will use the production process and technology developed at the Nemak Windsor production facility.

Unifor has requested a meeting with Nemak CEO Armando Tamez Martinez. To date, no response has been received.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.08.19
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
09.08.19
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09.08.19
SMI zurück in der Spur
09.08.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
Bank of America: Wieso die Ölpreise abstürzen werden
Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Auftragsfantasien: Meyer Burger-Aktien haussieren
Weltweit senken Zentralbanken ihren Leitzins - die Gründe
KW 32: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Facebook Coin Libra: Behörden besorgt wegen persönlicher Daten
Bayer-Aktie nach Vergleichsspkulationen weniger stark - Mediator dementiert Milliarden-Angebot
Cronos überrascht Anleger - Cannabis-Aktie wird auf Berg- und Talfahrt geschickt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes ging es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB