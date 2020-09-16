16.09.2020 13:45:00

Windsor Private Capital Real Estate Opportunity Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Windsor Private Capital ("Windsor"), a private asset management firm, announced today the launch of its first real estate fund, WPC Real Estate Opportunity Fund I LP ("Fund"), with total capital raised of $150 million CDN. The Fund will focus on acquiring opportunistic and distressed real estate assets in the GTA and Golden Horseshoe region of Ontario. The Fund will seek to find sites that are in early stages of development or redevelopment that may have been impacted by recent economic uncertainty.

Logo: Windsor Private Capital (CNW Group/Windsor Private Capital)

The Fund will be managed by Windsor and its senior executive team including, its founder, Chairman and CEO, Rocco Marcello, John Cundari, President, Jordan Kupinsky, Managing Director, as well as our newest team member Marco Di Carlantonio, Senior Vice President who will focus primarily on the Fund.

Regarding the raise of the Fund, Rocco Marcello said, "We are excited about the launch of this new real estate fund given the tremendous opportunities we see in the market. We are pleased with the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada, our launch partner for the Fund, for their years of ongoing confidence in Windsor." Joseph Mancinelli, LiUNA International Vice President and Regional Manager for Central and Eastern Canada said, "We look forward to partnering with Windsor who have produced outstanding results for us over the past 10 years and are looking ahead to the many opportunities the new fund represents. We are proud to be supporting the mandate for redevelopment in our region which will help to spur job creation and prosperity in the GTA and Golden Horseshoe region of Ontario."

About Windsor Private Capital

Since 1992, Windsor has provided structured credit, bridge financing and equity solutions to emerging and middle-market companies, as well as entrepreneurs and high net-worth individuals. Windsor has a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors including real estate, financial services, technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, and retail. Windsor, together with its affiliates, advises and manages over $2 billion on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors providing access to the attractive alternatives market segment through proprietary funds, off-market joint ventures and expert asset management.

SOURCE Windsor Private Capital

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX legen am Mittwoch zu. Asiens Börsen konnten sich am Mittwoch auf keine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

