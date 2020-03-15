15.03.2020 22:13:00

Wind Creek Properties In Alabama To Voluntarily Remain Closed Until March 30th

ATMORE, Ala., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Wind Creek announced that it would voluntarily close its Alabama based properties for one day in order to pursue an intensive deep cleaning in anticipation of reopening tomorrow.  Upon further consideration of the events occurring during these unprecedented times facing our communities and Country, Wind Creek will voluntarily extend the closure of its Alabama properties until March 30, 2020. 

(PRNewsfoto/Wind Creek Hospitality)

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Wind Creek Atmore or Wind Creek Montgomery, we believe that it is a matter of time until cases are identified.  While business is important, the health of our employees, guests, and communities is most important.  To the extent we can help improve the situation that our health care providers are facing, we believe that this action today will play a role to help slow the spread of COVID-19.  And as always, we make this decision with the focus on the wellbeing of our employees and guests in mind. 

During this temporary closure, Wind Creek has committed to paying its employees.

Wind Creek will continue to work with our tribal, local and state officials on this evolving situation in the coming weeks. During the closure, our online Wind Creek Casino will remain available to our guests. 

We look forward to hosting our valued Guests, and we thank them for their continued support.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-creek-properties-in-alabama-to-voluntarily-remain-closed-until-march-30th-301024488.html

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality

