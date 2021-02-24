SMI 10’728 1.1%  SPI 13’385 1.0%  Dow 31’941 1.3%  DAX 13’976 0.8%  Euro 1.1025 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’706 0.5%  Gold 1’798 -0.4%  Bitcoin 44’497 0.7%  Dollar 0.9075 0.3%  Öl 67.0 3.0% 
24.02.2021 20:28:00

Wind Creek Hospitality Announces Bid for Richmond, VA Casino

ATMORE, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality announced it has formally submitted a proposal to the City of Richmond, Virginia to serve as their Preferred Casino Gaming operator to develop, construct and operate a destination resort in the City.

"Wind Creek Hospitality is excited to be considered for this project," said Arthur Mothershed, EVP of Business Development and Government Affairs. "We operate several regional and destination casino resorts domestically and in the Caribbean, and feel that our expertise in gaming, our focus on diversity and strongly partnering with the communities we serve gives us an unmatched edge against our competition."

Wind Creek has proposed a $541 million project in two phases which includes 100,000 sq ft of casino gaming space with 2,500 slot machines and 120 table games, two 252 room hotel towers, 7 food and beverage outlets, a spa, indoor pool and fitness center, and a 67,000 sq ft family friendly entertainment center.

The location of the project was thoughtfully considered by Wind Creek, and is being proposed on two parcels-1220 & 1260 Ingram Avenue-near the Oak Grove/Manchester areas. "It is a priority of Wind Creek to identify where the community needs are greatest, and the location WCH has selected combines our goal to create jobs in an underserved area, while providing convenience to the property for our valued Guests," said Mothershed.

About Wind Creek Hospitality
Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises which employ thousands.                                         

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-creek-hospitality-announces-bid-for-richmond-va-casino-301234920.html

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Macht des Geldes: hat der private Anleger über die letzten Jahre mehr Macht an der Börse gewonnen? Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie wagt einen interessanten Blick auf die Geschehnisse der letzten Wochen bei BX Swiss TV. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, klärt er auf worüber Anleger sich im Klaren sein sollten beim Handel an der Börse.

Die Macht der Privatanleger an der Börse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen brechen ein: Bitcoin fällt zeitweise auf 45'000 Dollar
Relief und NeuroRx berichten über beschleunigte Genesung bei Covid-Patienten - Aktie springt an
Dow letztlich stabil - Techwerte geben ab -- SMI geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost beenden sie Sitzung uneinheitlich
ams bei OSRAM am Ziel: Beherschungsvertrag kann eingetragen werden - ams-Aktie fällt
Kursrutsch nach Rekordhoch: Befindet sich Dogecoin in einer Korrektur oder einem Bärenmarkt?
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar etwas nach - Zum Franken weiter über 1,09
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS erwägt angeblich Verkauf der spanischen Wealth-Management-Einheit
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Abgaben
Alcon-Aktie verliert dennoch: Alcon erholt sich im vierten Quartal weiter vom Corona-Rückschlag
Charles Schwab sieht zahlreiche "Mikro-Blasen" am Aktienmarkt

Finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit