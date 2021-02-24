Wind Creek Hospitality Announces Bid for Richmond, VA Casino

ATMORE, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek Hospitality announced it has formally submitted a proposal to the City of Richmond, Virginia to serve as their Preferred Casino Gaming operator to develop, construct and operate a destination resort in the City.

"Wind Creek Hospitality is excited to be considered for this project," said Arthur Mothershed, EVP of Business Development and Government Affairs. "We operate several regional and destination casino resorts domestically and in the Caribbean, and feel that our expertise in gaming, our focus on diversity and strongly partnering with the communities we serve gives us an unmatched edge against our competition."

Wind Creek has proposed a $541 million project in two phases which includes 100,000 sq ft of casino gaming space with 2,500 slot machines and 120 table games, two 252 room hotel towers, 7 food and beverage outlets, a spa, indoor pool and fitness center, and a 67,000 sq ft family friendly entertainment center.

The location of the project was thoughtfully considered by Wind Creek, and is being proposed on two parcels-1220 & 1260 Ingram Avenue-near the Oak Grove/Manchester areas. "It is a priority of Wind Creek to identify where the community needs are greatest, and the location WCH has selected combines our goal to create jobs in an underserved area, while providing convenience to the property for our valued Guests," said Mothershed.

About Wind Creek Hospitality

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises which employ thousands.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wind-creek-hospitality-announces-bid-for-richmond-va-casino-301234920.html

SOURCE Wind Creek Hospitality