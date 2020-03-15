15.03.2020 03:12:00

Wind Creek Announces Voluntary 24 Hour Property Closures To Be Followed By Social Distancing Practices Upon Reopening

ATMORE, Ala., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wind Creek will voluntarily close all of its properties in Alabama effective at 6:00 AM on Sunday, March 15th for a period of twenty-four (24) hours for an intensive deep cleaning, and reopening on Monday, March 16th at 6:00 AM with a "Social Distancing" practice in place.  These actions follow our learning that a patron who visited the Wind Creek Resort in Wetumpka, AL during the third week of February has subsequently been diagnosed with CV-19 / Coronavirus.

The safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is paramount to Wind Creek. During this closure, all of our Alabama properties will undergo an intensive deep cleaning and sanitizing process. Upon reopening, in addition to the steps we implemented last week, the following "Social Distancing" protocols will be in place:

  • Limiting active machines on casino floor, high limit areas and non-smoking areas so that spacing between active games meets social distancing guidelines
  • Limiting and spacing seating at all restaurants and bars
  • Limiting and spacing seating at other public outlets to be consistent with social spacing protocols
  • Configuring queue lines to support social spacing of patrons

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at our other properties, and it has been three weeks since the visit in Wetumpka, Wind Creek has decided to take these steps as responsible business leaders within our communities and in the best interests of our Guests and Team Members.

During this temporary closure, Wind Creek has committed to paying both salaried and tipped employees.

Wind Creek will continue to work with the appropriate officials on the evolving situation. We look forward to hosting our valued Guests, and we thank them for their continued support.

