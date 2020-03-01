Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
01.03.2020 22:00:00
Win up to $25,000 for your favorite WNY Nonprofit!
BUFFALO, N.Y., March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellino Plumbing Heating & Cooling will be adding a new truck to their fleet this spring, inspired by a Western New York nonprofit organization! This custom wrapped truck will join the Cellino Plumbing fleet to help spread awareness about that organization. Cellino Plumbing will additionally lend support to by donating 5% of that truck's revenue for 12 months.. could be up to $25,000!
Show your support and nominate your favorite organization today at http://www.cellinoplumbing.com/truckwrap
