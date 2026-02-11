Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 -0.1%  SPI 18’691 0.0%  Dow 50’188 0.1%  DAX 24’988 -0.1%  Euro 0.9135 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’047 -0.2%  Gold 5’025 -0.7%  Bitcoin 52’761 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7680 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Bayer10367293Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Amrize143013422Swiss Life1485278Swisscom874251
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
ETF wird aufgelöst: Tipps für Anleger bei Fusion oder Schliessung
Microsoft-Aktie fällt nach Quartalszahlen - Analysten bleiben bullish wegen KI
Silber-Explosion: US-Ökonom Peter Schiff sieht Bitcoin-Kollaps voraus
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
Energieaktien unter der Lupe: Morgan Stanley bewertet Europas Energiesektor
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.02.2026 02:59:38

Win Streak May End For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, improving more than 60 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,410-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of the release of U.S. employment data later today. The European and U.S. markets finished mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index added 9.55 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 1,410.44 after trading between 1,402.29 and 1,414.95. Volume was 9.312 billion shares worth 72.261 billion baht. There were 361 gainers and 116 decliners, with 196 stocks finishing unchanged,

Among the actives, Advanced Info surged 4.55 percent, while Thailand Airport slumped 1.29 percent, Asset World improved 0.83 percent, Banpu expanded 0.92 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.93 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 0.48 percent, Bangkok Expressway strengthened 1.85 percent, B. Grimm spiked 2.22 percent, BTS Group rallied 4.24 percent, CP All Public vaulted 2.63 percent, Energy Absolute skyrocketed 7.69 percent, Gulf accelerated 2.82 percent, Kasikornbank rose 0.26 percent, PTT Oil & Retail tanked 2.11 percent, PTT perked 0.71 percent, PTT Exploration and Production was up 0.78 percent, PTT Global Chemical advanced 0.98 percent, SCG Packaging gained 0.49 percent, Siam Commercial Bank added 0.36 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 0.46 percent, Thai Oil soared 4.15 percent, True Corporation increased 0.78 percent and TTB Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Krung Thai Bank and Krung Thai Card were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday, hugged both sides of the line all day and then finished little changed.

The Dow rose 52.27 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 50,188.14, while the NASDAQ slumped 136.20 points or 0.59 percent to end at 23,102.47 and the S&P 500 sank 23.01 points or 0.33 percent to close at 6,941.81.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

The report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is expected to show employment climbed by 70,000 jobs in January after rising by 50,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing retail sales in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in December. A separate report from the Labor Department showed import prices in the U.S. crept up in line with estimates in December.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. jobs data. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $0.12 of 0.19 percent to $64.24 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.02.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
10.02.26 Hochtief und E.ON: Profiteure der deutschen Infrastruktur-Offensive
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
10.02.26 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank gesucht
10.02.26 SMI startet verhalten in die neue Woche
10.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’079.28 19.59 SA5BBU
Short 14’358.00 13.79 SV5BGU
Short 14’884.96 8.95 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’510.77 10.02.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’956.34 19.59 S7TBWU
Long 12’669.76 13.79 SRWBTU
Long 12’113.35 8.84 SWVBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Zurich Insurance Aktie News: Zurich Insurance tendiert am Dienstagmittag tiefer
Spotify-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus
RBC Capital Markets bescheinigt Outperform für UBS-Aktie
UBS Aktie News: UBS gibt am Mittag ab
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Vormittag leichter
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Dienstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
BASF-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Bewertung mit Buy
TUI-Aktie dennoch verlustreich: Jahresprognose bekräftigt

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:33 ROUNDUP: Gerresheimer verschiebt Geschäftsbericht - erneuter Korrekturbedarf
23:12 Ford mit hohem Milliardenverlust
23:11 Trump erwägt weitere Flotte Richtung Iran zu senden
23:10 Gerresheimer verschiebt Geschäftsbericht - erneuter Korrekturbedarf
22:22 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Zinskommentare senken die Stimmung
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Zinskommentare senken die Stimmung
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Ferrari auf 430 Euro - 'Outperform'
21:05 Selenskyj kündigt Änderungen bei der Flugabwehr an
21:23 VW-Aktie: Volkswagen-Betriebsrat fordert Anerkennungsprämie für Mitarbeiter
20:49 Ex-Krypto-König Bankman-Fried will neuen Prozess