+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
04.05.2020 01:00:07

Win Streak May End For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long Labor Day weekend, the South Korea stock market had moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 60 points or 3.1 percent in that span. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,950-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with poor earnings news likely to provide an excuse for profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index added 13.47 points or 0.70 percent to finish at 1,947.56 after trading between 1,934.31 and 1,957.51. Volume was 1.97 billion shares worth 10.4 trillion won. There were 570 gainers and 272 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.50 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.76 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.91 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.20 percent, LG Electronics spiked 2.43 percent, Samsung SDI accelerated 2.33 percent, SK Hynix added 0.36 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 2.93 percent, S-Oil gathered 1.89 percent, SK Innovation increased 1.87 percent, POSCO perked 3.94 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.70 percent, KEPCO rose 0.21 percent, Hyundai Motors gained 0.43 percent and Kia Motors was up 1.37 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 622.03 points or 2.55 percent to finish at 23,723.69, while the NASDAQ tumbled 284.60 points or 3.20 percent to 8,604.95 and the S&P 500 sank 81.72 points or 2.81 percent to end at 2,830.71. For the week, the Dow and the S&P both eased 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ fell 0.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), Honeywell (HON) and Apple (AAPL), among others.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity continued to contract in April, while a separate report from the Commerce Department showed an unexpected increase in construction spending in March.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday following reports that OPEC and its allies are beginning to cut outputs to combat the global supply glut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.94 or 5 percent at $19.78 a barrel after moving between $18.07 and $20.48 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will on Monday release April figures for consumer prices later this morning. In March, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, while core CPI fell 0.2 percent on month and rose 0.4 percent on year.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Coronavirus: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-Test von Roche
Lufthansa-Tochter: Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Zur Rose: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt CEO Oberhänsli an
Kryptokurse aktuell: Bitcoin zieht weiter an
Stratege: Flucht in Cash ist "schlechteste" Idee
ams-Chef Everke: "OSRAM-Übernahme geht wie geplant über die Bühne"
Hier kommen die besten US-Aktien dieses Jahrhunderts
Berkshire Hathaway-Bilanz: Buffett steigert Ergebnis - doch Corona-Krise belastet Investments

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB