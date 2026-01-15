Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’465 0.8%  SPI 18’544 0.8%  Dow 49’150 -0.1%  DAX 25’286 -0.5%  Euro 0.9316 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’005 -0.4%  Gold 4’626 0.9%  Bitcoin 77’604 1.7%  Dollar 0.8000 -0.1%  Öl 65.1 -0.6% 
Top News
Ein-Faktor-ETFs und Multifaktor-ETFs: Das gilt es zu wissen
TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Analysten beim Ausblick für 2026 vorsichtig sind
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
Partners Group-Aktie: Verwaltetes Vermögen in 2025 gesteigert
15.01.2026 01:01:22

Win Streak May End For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 70 points or 1.4 percent to a fresh record closing high. The Straight Times Index now sits just above the 4,810-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the largely overbought Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns, with tech shares likely to lead the way lower. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financial hares and properties were capped by weakness from the industrial companies.

For the day, the index perked 5.38 points or 0.11 percent to finish at the daily high of 4,812.51 after trading as low as 4,786.42.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT lost 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust shed 0.41 percent, CapitaLand Investment and Singapore Exchange both gathered 0.34 percent, City Developments added 0.56 percent, DBS Group slipped 0.26 percent, DFI Retail Group was down 0.25 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.68 percent, Hongkong Land surged 3.28 percent, Keppel DC REIT rose 0.44 percent, Keppel Ltd tanked 1.48 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust gained 0.48 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.05 percent, SATS jumped 1.05 percent, Seatrium Limited and Frasers Centrepoint Trust both sank 0.44 percent, SembCorp Industries eased 0.17 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 1.51 percent, SingTel perked 0.22 percent, United Overseas Bank and Venture Corporation both climbed 0.88 percent, UOL Group rallied 0.93 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.31 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.87 percent and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Singapore Airlines and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened in the red on Wednesday and remained under water throughout the session.

The Dow slumped 42.36 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 49,149.63, while the NASDAQ stumbled 238.12 points or 1.00 percent to end at 23,471.12 and the S&P 500 sank 37.14 points or 0.53 percent to close at 6,926.60.

The weakness on Wall Street may partly have reflected growing concerns about rising geopolitical tensions around the world.

President Donald Trump's threats to take control of Greenland have made headlines recently, while traders are also keeping an eye on political unrest in Iran and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales in the U.S. increased more than expected in November. Also, the Labor Department noted a modest increase by U.S. producer prices in November.

Crude oil prices posted sharp gains Wednesday as the probability of U.S. intervention to end the crisis in Iran raises supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.76 or 1.24 percent at $61.91 per barrel.

14.01.26 US-Banken eröffnen die Gewinnsaison für Q4 2025
14.01.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.01.2026
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
14.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekorde
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’996.46 19.95 BSUSOU
Short 14’274.08 13.99 SNQBTU
Short 14’800.41 9.00 SX4B2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’464.84 14.01.2026 17:30:05
Long 12’922.84 19.95 S7TBWU
Long 12’604.87 13.64 SYWB0U
Long 12’098.92 9.00 SXMBOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Gericht veurteilt Credit Suisse zu hoher Zahlung an Ex-Mitarbeiterin
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten
Aktien von TKMS, Rheinmetall & RENK im Minus: Gewinnmitnahmen oder nachhaltige Schwäche?
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
TSMC-Aktie im Blick: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
23:22 GNW-News: Neuer Standort Lommel, Belgien: Aqua free schließt Aufbauphase mit ISO 9001-Zertifizierung erfolgreich ab!
22:58 Trump: Kommen mit Venezuela sehr gut zurecht
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Werte und Banken belasten
22:32 GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Deutschland sendet Soldaten - keine Lösung in Grönlandkrise
22:31 Trump: Uns wurde gesagt, dass Tötungen im Iran aufhören
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Tech-Schwergewichte und Banken belasten
22:15 Ölpreise drehen ins Minus nach Trump-Aussagen zu Iran
21:23 Merz: Genehmigung der EU für neue Gaskraftwerke steht bevor
21:08 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt etwas
21:00 ROUNDUP/Bundeswehr sendet Soldaten nach Grönland: Erkundungsmission