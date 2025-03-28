Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’867 -0.7%  SPI 17’132 -0.2%  Dow 42’300 -0.4%  DAX 22’679 -0.7%  Euro 0.9519 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’381 -0.6%  Gold 3’056 1.2%  Bitcoin 77’052 0.2%  Dollar 0.8815 -0.3%  Öl 74.1 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Swisscom874251Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Experte überzeugt: Bitcoin kann bis zur Jahresmitte neue Rekordhöhen erreichen
Trotz Kritik an Elon Musk: Profi-Investor bleibt zuversichtlich und hält an Tesla-Aktien fest
Sind US-Aktien zu teuer? Diese Indikatoren sprechen dafür
US-Aktien unter Druck - Bank of America warnt vor Bullencrash
Milliardenverkäufe bei Tesla durch Insider - Ein mögliches Warnsignal?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
28.03.2025 01:03:47

Win Streak May End For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, gathering more than 55 points or 1.5 percent in that span. The Straits Time Index now sits just above the 3,980-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild downside ahead of key inflation data later in the day. The European and U.S. markets saw mild downside and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher again on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index added 17.86 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 3,981.57 after trading between 3,959.75 and 3,991.00.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Seatrium Limited and SembCorp Industries all shed 0.47 percent, while CapitaLand Investment climbed 0.73 percent, City Developments lost 0.40 percent, DBS Group collected 0.41 percent, DFI Retail Group surged 2/09 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.66 percent, Hongkong Land rose 0.23 percent, Keppel Ltd and SingTel both added 0.29 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust dropped 0.79 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rallied 0.75 percent, SATS and Venture Corporation both fell 0.32 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 0.90 percent, Yangzijiang Financial soared 1.29 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding slumped 0.83 percent and Mapletree Industrial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Thai Beverage, Wilmar International, Comfort DelGro, Emperador, Keppel DC REIT and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and bounced back and forth across the line before finishing modestly lower.

The Dow dropped 155.09 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 42,299.70, while the NASDAQ slumped 94.98 points or 0.53 percent to close at 17,804.03 and the S&P 500 sank 18.89 points or 0.33 percent to end at 5,693.31.

The lower close on Wall Street came amid ongoing concerns about President Donald Trump's trade policies after he announced plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on auto imports.

Traders may also have been reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation later today.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said the economy grew slightly faster than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2024. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales saw a significant rebound in February after plunging to an all-time low in January.

Oil prices moved higher Thursday on supply concerns after data showed a sharp drop in U.S. crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May closed up $0.19 or about 0.27 percent at $69.84 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Palo Alto Networks

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.03.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
27.03.25 Die Dividendensaison steht vor der Tür
27.03.25 SMI fällt unter 13.000er-Marke
27.03.25 Why Soybean Oilshare Is Not Linear
27.03.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.03.2025
27.03.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Telekommunikation – Substanz und Wachstum/Tecan – Stabilisierung als Ziel
26.03.25 Logo WHS GameStop Aktie: Bitcoin als Rettung oder letzter Hype? Aktuelle Zahlen & Bewertung
26.03.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch
25.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Straumann, Swiss Re
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’387.80 18.89 B1LSOU
Short 13’645.70 13.66 B02SIU
Short 14’168.65 8.74 BASSBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’867.23 27.03.2025 17:31:41
Long 12’300.00 19.71
Long 12’020.00 13.86
Long 11’515.89 8.92 BIISFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche Aktie News: Anleger schicken Roche am Donnerstagvormittag auf rotes Terrain
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: HENSOLDT steigert Konzerngewinn deutlich
Trumps Autozölle im Fokus: US-Börsen schliessen etwas tiefer -- SMI & DAX letztlich tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Meyer Burger Technology am Donnerstagvormittag nahezu unverändert
JP Morgan Chase & Co. bescheinigt Overweight für Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie
Roche Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagmittag vermehrt von Roche
VW-Aktie verliert: Neues Kapitel für MAN Energy Solutions? VW lotet strategische Alternativen aus
Musk warnt: Trumps Autozölle treffen auch Tesla - Tesla-Aktie nach Verlusten höher
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Warburg Research vergibt Bewertung
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Elliott führt wohl Gespräche mit Investoren zur Consumer-Health-Division von Bayer

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}