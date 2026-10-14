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Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

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Unterschätzter KI-Titel: Diese Aktie könnte NVIDIA und Palantir abhängen
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ETF Sparplan
15.10.2026 01:33:12

Win Streak May End For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 30 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just shy of the 1,630-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on rising crude oil prices and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher again on Wednesday as gains from the financial and industrial stocks were capped by weakness among the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 4.37 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 1,627.72 after trading between 1,623.94 and 1,637.10.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but quickly tailed off and settled well under the unchanged line.

The Dow shed 48.62 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 51,621.48, while the NASDAQ tumbled 511.51 points or 1.88 percent to close at 26,692.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 86.51 points or 1.11 percent to end at 7,718.94.

The weakness on Wall Street came after the Labor Department released its closely watched report on consumer price inflation for September, which showed a bigger than expected increase in core consumer prices.

The bigger than expected increase in core prices led to renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil also weighed on stocks after the International Energy Agency warned that the recent escalation in attacks on regional energy infrastructure and tanker traffic in the Middle East is threatening to derail a recovery in oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery climbed $1.20 or 1.3 percent to $95.34 a barrel.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Take-Two Interactive - Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt

Gut fünf Wochen vor dem Verkaufsstart von GTA VI nimmt die Aktie von Take-Two Interactive Fahrt auf. Gut möglich, dass der Konzern schon vor dem Release des Gaming-Blockbusters die Prognose erhöht.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

14.10.26 Wenn sichere Häfen ins Wanken geraten: Gold und Franken als Alternative zu Staatsanleihen
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14.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 100-Tage-Linie als Widerstand
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
13.10.26 Logo WHS DAX-Rally auf Ansage: Gap-Close bei 25.449 Punkten getroffen!
13.10.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf RWE AG
13.10.26 Alle SMI-Werte im Plus
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’664.65 19.90 SGQBEU
Short 14’967.20 13.79 SYBHSU
Short 15’515.59 8.93 SNBC4U
SMI-Kurs: 14’129.93 14.10.2026 17:31:30
Long 13’526.18 19.90 SGBWIU
Long 13’229.29 14.00 S8BFJU
Long 12’640.08 8.81 S33BNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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