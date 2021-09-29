SMI 11’486 -1.8%  SPI 14’858 -2.0%  Dow 34’300 -1.6%  DAX 15’249 -2.1%  Euro 1.0851 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’059 -2.6%  Gold 1’734 -0.9%  Bitcoin 38’874 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9287 0.0%  Öl 78.2 -1.5% 
29.09.2021

Win Streak May End For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, surrendering almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,545-point plateau although it's due for consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft amid concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economic recovery. The European and U.S. markets were down sharply and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the glove makers and financials and a mixed picture from the plantations.

For the day, the index climbed 13.77 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 1,546.82 after trading between 1,526.28 and 1,546.82. Volume was 5.450 billion shares worth 3.290 billion ringgit. There were 593 decliners and 463 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata improved 0.50 percent, while CIMB Group gained 0.73 percent, Dialog Group spiked 3.80 percent, Digi.com plunged 1.56 percent, Genting and Kuala Lumpur Kepong both advanced 0.80 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 2.32 percent, Hap Seng plummeted 1.82 percent, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 9.58 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.30 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 1.06 percent, MISC climbed 1.31 percent, MRDIY tanked 1.28 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 4.72 percent, PPB Group added 0.76 percent, Press Metal accelerated 3.04 percent, Public Bank collected 0.74 percent, RHB Capital increased 0.37 percent, Sime Darby perked 0.87 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 0.55 percent, Telekom Malaysia sank 0.52 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.51 percent, Top Glove surged 5.24 percent and Maybank and Maxis were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened solidly in the red on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 569.38 points or 1.63 percent to finish at 34,299.99, while the NASDAQ plunged 423.29 points or 2.83 percent to close at 14,546.68 and the S&P 500 tumbled 90.48 points or 2.04 percent to end at 4,352.63.

Technology stocks helped lead the markets lower amid a continued advance by treasury yields. Extending the upward move seen since last week's announcement from the Federal Reserve, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note reached its highest levels in over three months.

The increase in treasury yields, which move opposite of bond prices, came as the Fed has signaled plans to begin scaling back its asset purchases in the near future.

Also contributing to the continued advance by yields, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned members of the Senate Banking Committee about upside risks to inflation during testimony Tuesday morning.

Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as a sell-off in stock markets and a stronger dollar weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $75.29 a barrel.

