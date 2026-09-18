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18.09.2026 02:29:38

Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, improving more than 775 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 46,290-point plateau and it may see additional support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on bargain hunting and easing oil prices and treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the plastics, petrochemical, shipping, utility and semiconductor stocks.

For the day, the index rallied 439.10 points or 0.96 percent to finish at 46,288.00 after trading between 45,936.11 and 46,874.84.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 316.14 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 51,778.04, while the NASDAQ surged 439.88 points or 1.69 percent to close at 26,089.55 and the S&P 500 rallied 85.95 points or 1.14 percent to end at 7,637.76.

Stocks surged early in the session amid an extended pullback by the price of crude oil after supply-related concerns eased amid Saudi Arabia's efforts to get its vital oil pipeline back in operation. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $0.60 or 0.59 percent at $101.83 per barrel.

Treasury yields have moved to the downside along with crude oil prices, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note slumping after ending the previous session roughly flat.

Traders shrugged off Wednesday's widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, even though projections point to at least one more rate hike before the end of the year.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department showed an unexpected decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

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Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17.09.26 Logo WHS So vermeiden Sie die teuersten Fehler – Aus Vermögen wird Einkommen, Teil 4
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’602.62 17.56 S6CB3U
Short 14’828.92 13.60 S3PBUU
Short 15’362.46 8.95 BSUC2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’947.31 17.09.2026 17:31:18
Long 13’388.43 19.81 SJBMDU
Long 13’075.68 13.73 S2B8UU
Long 12’525.70 8.95 BSUFMU
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