Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’834 0.0%  SPI 17’653 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’837 0.3%  Euro 0.9322 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.3%  Gold 4’216 1.4%  Bitcoin 73’206 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8032 -0.2%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Oracle-Aktie: Was Analysten von Oracle erwarten
November 2025: So schätzen Experten die Walmart-Aktie ein
November 2025: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Microsoft-Aktie
November 2025: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei NVIDIA-Aktie
November 2025: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Boeing-Aktie angepasst
Suche...
01.12.2025 01:30:54

Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 1,200 points or 4.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 27,620-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses re tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the plastics, weakness from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index added 71.95 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 27,626.48 after trading between 27,566.12 and 27,796.90.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial tanked 2.43 percent, while Mega Financial retreated 1.11 percent, CTBC Financial declined 1.25 percent, First Financial dropped 0.90 percent, Fubon Financial sank 1.38 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.16 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.35 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision stumbled 2.38 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.25 percent, MediaTek soared 4.10 percent, Delta Electronics slumped 1.06 percent, Novatek Microelectronics skidded 1.02 percent, Formosa Plastics rose 0.24 percent, Nan Ya Plastics surged 4.98 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.13 percent and Largan Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the day for a fifth straight session.

The Dow jumped 289.30 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 47,716.42, while the NASDAQ rallied 151.00 points or 0.65 percent to end at 23,365.69 and the S&P 500 climbed 36.48 points or 0.54 percent to close at 6,849.09.

For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ spiked 4.9 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 3.7 percent and the Dow climbed 3.2 percent.

Renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates has contributed to the recent rebound following dovish comments from leading Federal Reserve officials. CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 86.9 percent chance the central bank will cut rates by another quarter point at its December meeting.

Trading activity remained somewhat subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Crude oil prices edged higher on Friday a proposed peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war remains in limbo. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $0.18 or 0.31 percent at $58.83 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.11.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
28.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
27.11.25 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’363.51 19.74 QIUBSU
Short 13’639.62 13.80 SRNBXU
Short 14’156.74 8.82 SW7BIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’833.96 28.11.2025 17:31:51
Long 12’306.09 19.44 S5YBIU
Long 12’044.51 13.95 SZ8B6U
Long 11’521.05 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
November 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Miner-Daten bestätigen: Bitcoin hat seinen lokalen Boden erreicht
Indian Shares Hold Steady Before Nvidia Earnings
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2025
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen im November 2025
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:54 Unternehmerverband macht Rückzieher beim Umgang mit AfD
19:52 Wadephul: Entscheidende Woche für Friedensbemühungen steht bevor
19:20 Wüst: Bund muss in Berlin ausgelöste Mehrkosten finanzieren
19:02 Selenskyj telefoniert mit Rutte und von der Leyen
19:01 WDH/ROUNDUP: USA und Ukraine beraten über Friedensplan
18:00 ROUNDUP: USA und Ukraine beraten über Friedensplan
17:45 Medien: US-Militär tötete gezielt Überlebende in Karibik
17:44 Orban: Ukraine soll nach Krieg als 'Pufferstaat' bestehen
17:43 Pariser Filminstitut schließt Kinosäle wegen Bettwanzen