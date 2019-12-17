Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, jumping more than 300 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,940-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the United States and China have finally concluded a portion of their elusive trade deal. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index rose 12.04 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 11,939.77 after trading between 11,915.61 and 11,975.73.

Among the actives, Mega Financial rose 0.17 percent, while CTBC Financial dropped 0.89 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 1.17 percent, First Financial lost 0.43 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.88 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.30 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.66 percent, Largan Precision eased 0.10 percent, Catcher Technology sank 0.82 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.20 percent, Asia Cement retreated 0.53 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.59 percent and Cathay Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, extending gains and hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 100.51 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 28,235.89, while the NASDAQ gained 79.35 points or 0.91 percent to 8,814.23 and the S&P 500 rose 22.65 points or 0.71 percent to 3,191.45.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued positive sentiment after the U.S. and China finally reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal last week. The deal eliminates a lot of the uncertainty hanging over the markets, although traders still seem somewhat wary as they await more details.

In economic news, the National Association of Homebuilder noted a substantial improvement in homebuilder confidence in December, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity has grown at a slightly faster rate in December.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher Monday, extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. After jumping $0.89 to $60.07 a barrel last Friday, crude oil for January delivery edged up $0.14 to a three-month closing high of $60.21 a barrel.