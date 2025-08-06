Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’755 -0.9%  SPI 16’408 -0.8%  Dow 44’193 0.2%  DAX 23’924 0.3%  Euro 0.9400 0.6%  EStoxx50 5’263 0.3%  Gold 3’369 -0.4%  Bitcoin 92’775 0.7%  Dollar 0.8064 -0.1%  Öl 66.9 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk129508879Idorsia36346343
Top News
Zollturbulenzen: Auf welche Gewinner man jetzt setzen sollte
Ausblick: LEG Immobilien gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Deutsche Beteiligungs öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Instone Real Estate Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Siemens zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
07.08.2025 01:00:47

Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 80 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just shy of the 3,200-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over earnings, with tech shares likely to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished barely higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and chemicals were capped by weakness from the technology shares.

For the day, the index perked 0.14 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 3,198.14. Volume was 319.8 million shares worth 10.7 trillion won. There were 644 gainers and 236 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.03 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.85 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.18 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.57 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 2.11 percent, LG Electronics improved 1.17 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 1.90 percent, Naver declined 1.51 percent, LG Chem strengthened 1.32 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.63 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.35 percent, POSCO Holdings perked 0.17 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.35 percent, KEPCO skyrocketed 7.44 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.39 percent and Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motor were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday but quickly turned higher and spent the balance of the session in the green.

The Dow improved 81.38 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 44,193.12, while the NASDAQ rallied 252.87 points or 1.21 percent to end at 21,169.42 and the S&P 500 gained 45.87 points or 0.73 percent to close at 6,345.06.

Apple (AAPL) helped to lead the markets higher following reports the company will announce plans to invest $100 billion to expand its U.S. operations and increase its total investment in the U.S. over the next four years to $600 billion.

Stocks also benefitted from strong earnings news from companies like McDonald's (MCD), which reported second quarter results that exceeded estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Shopify (SHOP) also beat the street.

On the other hand, Super Micro Computer (SMCI), social media platform Snap (SNAP) and Disney (DIS) reported mixed third quarter results.

Crude oil lost early gains on Wednesday as Russia faces a threat of U.S. sanctions on its oil exports after August 8 if it fails to end its attempt to annex Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $0.96 or 1.47 percent at $64.20 per barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see June numbers for current account later this morning; in May, the current account surplus was $10.14 billion.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall

Einmal pro Monat laden Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz spannende Persönlichkeiten aus der Finanzbranche zum Interview ein.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

06.08.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06.08.25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
06.08.25 Leonteq CEO Christian Spieler: Strategie, Zahlen & Ausblick – exklusiv im BX Morningcall
06.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Gelingt der Re-Break?
05.08.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
05.08.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, VAT Group
03.08.25 Logo WHS Optionen screenen leicht gemacht! So finden Sie die besten Chancen in Sekunden
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’215.98 19.56 SL9B6U
Short 12’468.39 13.65 BKISYU
Short 12’912.01 8.96 BWDSCU
SMI-Kurs: 11’755.32 06.08.2025 17:31:33
Long 11’252.08 19.72 BEFSQU
Long 10’988.64 13.81 BQFSFU
Long 10’531.38 8.89 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie leichter: Quartalsbilanz von Novo Nordisk verfehlt Erwartungen - Wegovy bleibt Umsatzgarant
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
DroneShield-Aktie: Analyst ändert Einstufung nach Juli-Rally
DroneShield-Aktie: Mega-Kursgewinne von über 400% - Jetzt investieren?
Ausblick: Rheinmetall veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer mit herben Abschlägen am Nachmittag
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: US-Gesundheitsminister kürzt Budget für mRNA-Impfstoffen
Glencore-Aktie knickt ein: Glencore schreibt rote Zahlen - Aktionäre billigen Vertrag mit UBS zum Aktienrückkauf
"Grosse Wende!" - Insider packt aus: Tesla vor dem Umbruch

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 31: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}