Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'468 0.5%  SPI 15'084 0.4%  Dow 33'573 0.0%  DAX 15'992 0.2%  Euro 0.9707 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'295 0.1%  Gold 1'963 0.1%  Bitcoin 24'581 5.4%  Dollar 0.9078 0.0%  Öl 76.1 -0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
MSCI World-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI World Index
Jahrelange Fehde geht in eine neue Runde: Bill Ackman schiesst gegen Carl Icahn - Vergleiche zum Archegos-Skandal
Cathie Wood mit schlechtem Timing: So viel Millionen entglitten Wood durch zu frühen Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktien
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Swiss DOTS Erfahrungen - der OTC-Marktplatz für Hebelprodukte von Swissquote im Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018BKW13029366Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864HelloFresh38694957Kühne + Nagel International2523886Apple908440
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

07.06.2023 01:00:19

Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's Memorial Day holiday, the South Korea stock market had moved higher in back-to-back sessions, advancing more than 45 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,615-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, with apprehension reigning over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets saw mild upside and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KOPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index added 14.05 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 2,615.41 after trading between 2,608.01 and 2,618.62. Volume was 537.16 million shares worth 8.43 trillion won. There were 655 gainers and 209 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial and SK Innovation both advanced 0.86 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.32 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.72 percent, Samsung Electronics sank 0.69 percent, Samsung SDI and LG Chem both rose 0.28 percent, LG Electronics soared 3.33 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.45 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 3.21 percent, S-Oil gained 1.78 percent, POSCO spiked 2.92 percent, SK Telecom improved 0.82 percent, KEPCO climbed 1.19 percent, Hyundai Mobis jumped 2.02 percent, Hyundai Motor increased 0.75 percent, Kia Motors strengthened 1.17 percent and Naver was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages spent much of Tuesday bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line, finally finishing with slight gains.

The Dow rose 10.42 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 33,573.28, while the NASDAQ added 46.99 points or 0.36 percent to close at 13,276.42 and the S&P 500 picked up 10.06 points or 0.24 percent to end at 4,283.85.

Traders remained reluctant to make significant moves as they continue to look ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision next Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to pause its recent series of interest rate hikes.

Crude oil prices slumped Tuesday on concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to economic slowdown and interest rate hikes. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell $0.41 or 0.6 percent at $71.74 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.06.23 Erleichterung in Übersee
06.06.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Covestro AG
06.06.23 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
06.06.23 Marktüberblick: Zalando von Analystenkommentar belastet
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
06.06.23 SMI schaltet Gang zurück
06.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch
06.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Schwächer trotz neuem Jahreshoch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'933.11 19.79 XWSSMU
Short 12'171.17 14.00 A1SSMU
Short 12'670.27 8.66 XSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11'468.27 06.06.2023 17:31:42
Long 11'013.95 19.45 YHSSMU
Long 10'764.55 13.75 YQSSMU
Long 10'305.21 8.90 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BKW Aktie News: BKW bricht am Vormittag ein
Idorsia-Aktie springt hoch: Idorsia plant Geldbeschaffung durch Transaktion für Asiengeschäft
BKW Aktie News: BKW mit herben Abschlägen am Dienstagnachmittag
Santhera-Aktie im Minus: Santhera will kein "Penny Stock" mehr sein - Aktienzusammenlegung geplant
BKW Aktie News: BKW am Dienstagmittag im Sinkflug
Zinspolitik rückt wieder in den Fokus: US-Börsen beenden Handel im Plus -- SMI und DAX letztendlich in der Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Nikkei weiter im Höhenflug
NVIDIA-Shortseller haben das Nachsehen: Milliardenverluste nach kürzlich markiertem Allzeithoch
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert: Meyer Burger in Bezug auf Lieferkettenprobleme zuversichtlich
Apple-Aktie nach Rekordhoch leichter: Apple präsentiert bei Keynote Computer-Brille
Luftfahrtverband verdoppelt Gewinnprognose für Airlines wie Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss in diesem Jahr - Lufthansa-Aktie gibt nach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit