Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'421 1.2%  DAX 15'951 0.3%  Euro 0.9741 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'323 0.2%  Gold 1'982 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'579 1.4%  Dollar 0.8985 0.2%  Öl 76.8 2.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
SPI-ETF: Das sind die besten Fonds auf den Schweizer Index
Dieses Jahr voraussichtlich kein neuer Mini-Tesla: Bau von Teslas Gigafactory in Mexiko könnte sich verzögern
Diese US-Aktien hatte die UBS im ersten Quartal 2023 im Depot
Ausblick: Alibaba öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Berkshire Hathaway: So sah das Depot von Warren Buffett im ersten Quartal 2023 aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018On113454047Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Sonova1254978Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

18.05.2023 01:00:22

Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 20 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,495-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over debt ceiling negotiations in the United States. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology, oil, chemical and automobile companies, while the financials were soft.

For the day, the index gained 14.42 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 2,494.66 after trading between 2,475.02 and 2,498.37. Volume was 555.6 million shares worth 7.07 trillion won. There were 552 gainers and 318 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.14 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.91 percent, Hana Financial lost 0.48 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.61 percent, LG Electronics improved 1.27 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.66 percent, Naver soared 2.65 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.01 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 2.30 percent, S-Oil strengthened 1.39 percent, SK Innovation surged 2.88 percent, POSCO eased 0.13 percent, SK Telecom sank 0.81 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.45 percent, Hyundai Mobis climbed 1.13 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 0.99 percent and Kia Motors advanced 0.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and accelerated throughout the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 408.63 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 33,420.77, while the NASDAQ rallied 157.51 points or 1.28 percent to end at 12,500.57 and the S&P 500 advanced 48.87 points or 1.19 percent to close at 4,158.77.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected optimism that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling following Tuesday's meeting between President Joe Biden and top congressional leaders.

Regional banks helped lead the rebound on Wall Street, with shares of Western Alliance (WAL) spiking by 10.2 percent after the company said deposit growth for the current quarter exceeded $2 billion as of May 12.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly reported a significant rebound in new residential construction in April, although building permits came in below expectations for the month.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Wednesday on expectations of higher demand and optimism over U.S. debt ceiling negotiations. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June jumped $1.97 or 2.8 percent at $72.83 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

17.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
17.05.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
16.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'928.12 19.08 6SSMPU
Short 12'194.43 13.16 BWSSMU
Short 12'635.29 8.71 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'437.78 17.05.2023 17:31:50
Long 10'990.16 19.57 YHSSMU
Long 10'741.42 13.79 YQSSMU
Long 10'283.30 8.91 5SSMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Zurich-Gruppe beginnt Geschäftsjahr mit Wachstum - Tarife werden erhöht
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS soll von EU wohl unbedingte Freigabe für CS-Übernahme erhalten - Unterlagen bei SEC eingereicht
Diese US-Aktien hatte die UBS im ersten Quartal 2023 im Depot
Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche-Kandidat Fenebrutinib erreicht Ziele bei Multipler Sklerose
Berkshire Hathaway: So sah das Depot von Warren Buffett im ersten Quartal 2023 aus
US-Schuldenstreit im Blick: SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Wall Street zu Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Implenia-Aktie zweistellig höher: Implenia-Wertpapiere steigen auf Mehrjahreshoch
Commerzbank-Aktie gibt dennoch kräftig ab: Commerzbank kann Erwartungen mit kräftigem Gewinnanstieg übertreffen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie kaum bewegt: Fondsmanagerin bemängelt die zu starke Abhängigkeit der Deutschen Bank vom Investmentbanking - S&P erhöht Ausblick

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit