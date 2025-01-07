Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 35 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Straits Tines Index now rests just above the 3,820-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the properties were soft.

For the day, the index gained 20.01 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,821.84 after trading between 3,805.50 and 3,826.82.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust climbed 1.02 percent, while CapitaLand Investment tumbled 1.49 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 1.35 percent, DBS Group collected 0.76 percent, Emperador slumped 1.18 percent, Genting Singapore rallied 1.31 percent, Hongkong Land dropped 0.45 percent, Keppel Ltd spiked 1.74 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust added 0.44 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust advanced 0.77 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.33 percent, Seatrium Limited improved 0.46 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.36 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 0.43 percent, SingTel shed 0.32 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 0.88 percent, Yangzijiang Financial strengthened 1.22 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was up 0.34 percent and City Developments, SATS, Wilmar International, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and Keppel DC REIT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely remained that way, although the Dow dipped into the red by the day's end.

The Dow shed 25.57 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 42,706.56, while the NASDAQ rallied 243.30 points or 1.24 percent to close at 19,864.98 and the S&P 500 added 32.91 points or 0.55 percent to end at 5,975.38.

The early rally on Wall Street reflected continued strength among tech stocks after contract electronics giant Foxconn reported record fourth quarter revenue amid strong AI server demand.

Early buying interest was also generated in reaction to reports suggesting President-elect Donald Trump may scale back his tariff plans.

Crude oil prices were unable to hold early gains on Monday, snapping a five-day winning streak - although the downside was capped after top oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for Asian buyers for the first time in three months. West Texas Intermediate Crude for February delivery fell $0.46 or 0.5 percent to $73.50 a barrel.