Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'518 1.2%  SPI 13'747 1.0%  Dow 33'275 0.7%  DAX 14'923 0.8%  Euro 0.9594 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'092 0.8%  Gold 1'984 -0.1%  Bitcoin 31'946 1.4%  Dollar 0.9070 -0.3%  Öl 84.9 -2.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Logitech2575132Holcim1221405ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Oktober 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Ausblick: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Swisscom zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Vor Apple-Bilanzvorlage: Stratege warnt vor "unheilvoller" Situation beim iPhone-Konzern
Ausblick: Lufthansa stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
02.11.2023 01:00:05

Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has inched higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,075-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financial shares, REITs and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 9.03 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 3,076.77 after trading between 3,068.56 and 3,081.65.

Among the actives, City Developments and Hongkong Land both gathered 0.32 percent, while DBS Group advanced 0.55 percent, Emperador retreated 0.98 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 0.58 percent, Keppel Corp and Mapletree Industrial Trust both lost 0.32 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust slumped 0.75 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust rallied 0.68 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.31 percent, SATS rose 0.41 percent, Seatrium Limited plummeted 3.57 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 4.36 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.53 percent, SingTel gained 0.42 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 0.93 percent, Wilmar International jumped 0.84 percent, Yangzijiang Financial tumbled 1.56 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.69 percent and Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Investment, Comfort DelGro, DFI Retail and Frasers Logistics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened flat on Wednesday but took off as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 221.71 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 33,274.58, while the NASDAQ rallied 210.23 points or 1.64 percent to end at 13,061.47 and the S&P 500 climbed 44.06 points or 1.05 percent to close at 4,237.86.

The strength on Wall Street came as stocks reacted positively to the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The accompanying statement suggested the Fed is still considering additional rate hikes in an effort to return inflation to its 2 percent objective, but traders seem optimistic the recent cycle of increase is over.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased less than expected in October. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at a faster rate last month.

Oil futures settled lower on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns that higher borrowing costs will likely hurt growth and the outlook for fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $$0.58 or 0.7 percent at $80.44 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01.11.23 Börse Aktuell – Herbstrally mit Verspätung?
01.11.23 Marktüberblick: BASF und Qiagen nach Zahlen gesucht
01.11.23 Netflix"s Massnahmen tragen Früchte
01.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Leichte Gewinne zum Monatsschluss
31.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Covestro AG
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
31.10.23 Leichter Stimmungsaufschwung
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'950.00 18.70
Short 11'171.95 13.66 SSFMFU
Short 11'592.14 8.84 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'517.92 01.11.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'076.36 19.85 T1SSMU
Long 9'869.04 13.93 VSSMDU
Long 9'415.05 8.73 SMIFIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Rohstoffexperten sicher: 2024 wird ein starkes Jahr für Goldpreis - und Silberpreis
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche-Studie zu EMBARK hat primären Endpunkt nicht erreicht
PayPal-Aktie nachbörslich stärker: PayPal mit Gewinnsteigerung
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus
Geschäft wegen Nahost-Konflikt in Gefahr? So sind UBS und Julius Bär in der Region aufgestellt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit