Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, gathering almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,225-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, with markets expected to ride upward momentum into next year. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firm and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished barely higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 1.32 points or 0.04 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,222.99 after moving as low as 3,205.99. Volume was 1.10 billion shares worth 437.53 million Singapore dollars. There were 197 gainers and 131 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 1.74 percent, while Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 1.17 percent, Hongkong Land tumbled 0.87 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 0.56 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 0.56 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust jumped 0.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dropped 0.51 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 0.47 percent, SembCorp Industries gathered 0.44 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust perked 0.43 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust advanced 0.41 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.36 percent, CapitaLand and United Overseas Bank both added 0.27 percent, Wilmar International lost 0.24 percent, DSB Group collected 0.04 percent and Keppel Corp, Genting Singapore, City Developments, Ascendas REIT, SingTel and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher in light volume on Thursday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 105.94 points or 0.37 percent to 28,621, while the NASDAQ gained 69.51 points or 0.78 percent to 9.022.39 and the S&P 500 rose 16.53 points or 0.51 percent to 3,239.91.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks continually reach new record highs in recent sessions. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see producer price numbers for November later today; in October, prices were up 0.3 percent on month and down 7.8 percent on year.