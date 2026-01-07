Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'341 0.7%  SPI 18'352 0.6%  Dow 49'462 1.0%  DAX 24'892 0.1%  Euro 1 0.2%  EStoxx50 5'932 0.1%  Gold 4'494 1.1%  Bitcoin 74'147 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7953 0.4%  Öl 60.6 -1.9% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
07.01.2026 01:01:19

Win Streak May Continue For Singapore Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 100 points or 2.1 percent along the way. Now at a record closing high, the Straight Times Index sits just beneath the 4,740-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, despite several of the regional bourses already at record closing highs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to at least open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks and a mixed picture from the industrials and REITs.

For the day, the index added 59.47 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 4,739.97 after trading between 4,693.28 and 4,744.67.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gained 0.42 percent, while CapitaLand Investment and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both expanded 1.10 percent, City Developments jumped 1.57 percent, DBS Group soared 2.26 percent, DFI Retail Group advanced 0.77 percent, Genting Singapore increased 0.69 percent, Hongkong Land and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both surged 2.59 percent, Keppel DC REIT and Seatrium Limited both sank 0.45 percent, Keppel Ltd rallied 1.33 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust added 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust improved 0.76 percent, SATS slumped 1.30 percent, SembCorp Industries fell 0.16 percent, Singapore Exchange spiked 2.04 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.34 percent, SingTel perked 0.22 percent, United Overseas Bank vaulted 1.15 percent, UOL Group climbed 1.02 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.33 percent and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, Thai Beverage, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and Singapore Airlines were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened in the green on Tuesday and trended higher through the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 484.90 points or 0.99 percent to finish at a record high 49,462.08, while the NASDAQ climbed 151.35 points or 0.65 percent to end at 23,547.17 and the S&P 500 gained 42.77 points or 0.62 percent to close at 6,944.82, also a record.

The Dow benefitted from a sharp increase by shares of Amazon (AMZN) after it announced it is rolling out Alexa.com to Alexa+ Early Access customers in what is seen as an effort to more directly compete with ChatGPT and Gemini.

The continued advance by the broader markets came despite a lack of major catalysts, as traders look ahead to the release of several key U.S. economic reports in the coming days.

The highlight of the week may be the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday. That data could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as investors booked profits while analyzing the consequences of Saturday's swift U.S. military operation in Venezuela on global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was down $1.11 or 1.90 percent at $57.21 per barrel.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

