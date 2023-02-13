SMI 11'209 0.7%  SPI 14'444 0.7%  Dow 34'246 1.1%  DAX 15'397 0.6%  Euro 0.9863 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.0%  Gold 1'854 -0.7%  Bitcoin 19'933 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9197 0.0%  Öl 85.8 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Nach Insolvenz: BlockFi veräussert Mining-Geräte
200-Tage-Linie - eines der wichtigsten Hilfsmittel der Charttechnik
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Gold hat gegen Bitcoin das Nachsehen
Ausblick: MTU Aero Engines legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Morgan Stanley spricht Warnung vor "Bärenmarktfalle" aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
14.02.2023 00:30:01

Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 20 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,475-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets finished firmly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the telecoms were offset by weakness from the plantations and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 0.58 points or 0.04 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,475.17 after moving as low as 1,469.26. Among the actives, Axiata soared 1.36 percent, while CIMB Group spiked 1.30 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.73 percent, Genting shed 0.59 percent, Genting Malaysia slumped 1.04 percent, INARI retreated 1.15 percent, IOI Corporation declined 1.31 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.91 percent, Maybank collected 0.23 percent, Maxis added 0.25 percent, MISC improved 0.41 percent, MRDIY plummeted 2.75 percent, Petronas Chemicals plunged 2.06 percent, PPB Group perked 0.23 percent, Press Metal tumbled 1.34 percent, Public Bank fell 0.24 percent, RHB Capital rose 0.18 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.85 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skidded 0.92 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 0.98 percent, Tenaga Nasional surged 1.43 percent and Dialog Group and IHH Healthcare were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed, ending near session highs. The Dow jumped 376.66 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 34,245.93, while the NASDAQ spiked 173.67 points or 1.48 percent and the S&P 500 rallied 46.83 points or 1.14 percent to end at 4,137.29.

The strength on Wall Street came as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels after last week's weakness, which reflected ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Trading remained subdued, however, as traders look ahead to Tuesday's closely watched report on consumer price inflation. The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent speculation the Federal Reserve may raise rates higher than anticipated.

Crude oil prices slumped on Monday afternoon, unable to held early gains. West Texas Intermediate was down $0.43 or 0.54 percent to $79.29 per barrel, coming off a high of $80.62 earlier in the day.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Wie war der Start des Jahres für den Kryptomarkt? Befinden wir uns noch in einem Bärenmarkt?

Wie sieht 21Shares die Marktentwicklung im Jahr 2023?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe, 21Shares im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem geht es um Trends für das Jahr 2023, wie das Sentiment aussieht und welche spannenden ETP-Produkte von 21Shares entwickelt wurden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.02.23 UBS KeyInvest: Am Puls der Konsumenten
13.02.23 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes
13.02.23 SMI mit erstem Wochenverlust
10.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Zur Rose
10.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE gesucht
10.02.23 Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'644.71 19.65 IXSSMU
Short 11'892.65 13.66 TSSMBU
Short 12'315.88 8.96 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'209.34 13.02.2023 17:30:09
Long 10'736.12 18.99 MRSSMU
Long 10'480.76 13.26 AMSSMU
Long 10'075.90 8.96 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massive Verschuldung als Zeitbombe: Hedgefonds-Manager warnt vor Börsencrash
Morgan Stanley spricht Warnung vor "Bärenmarktfalle" aus
CS-Aktie positiv: Nach Kurssturz zieht Credit Suisse Schnäppchenjäger an - Banken senken reihenweise CS-Kursziele
Ausblick: Palantir informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Strahlende Zukunft für das Metaverse? McKinsey-Analysten schätzen virtuelle Welt auf bis zu 5 Billionen US-Dollar bis 2030
US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Anleger verhelfen Börsen zu Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
NYSE-Titel Palantir: So schlägt sich die Palantir-Aktie nachbörslich nach starken Zahlen
BMW-Aktie tiefer: BMW-Finanzvorstand spricht für 2022 von absolutem Rekordgewinn
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Mit diesen Herausforderungen kämpft der Tesla-Anteilsschein
Alphabet-Aktie höher: Google erweitert Kampagne gegen Fake News

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.