SMI 11'288 0.4%  SPI 14'479 0.4%  Dow 34'190 0.6%  DAX 15'058 0.7%  Euro 1.0067 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'127 0.7%  Gold 1'897 1.1%  Bitcoin 17'513 4.9%  Dollar 0.9279 -0.4%  Öl 83.9 1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NFT kaufen - wie Sie in Non-Fungible Token investieren, Tipps und Tricks zum NFT-Kauf
2022 gab es in der Schweiz so viele Firmenkonkurse wie noch nie
"Krypto-Gang" erbeutet trotz Krypto-Verbot in China mehrere Milliarden US-Dollar
Wie Moderna zum Pionier der mRNA-Technologie wurde - Eine Moderna-Konzerngeschichte
BYD-Vizepräsidentin sieht viel grösseren Rivalen als Tesla
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

13.01.2023 00:30:03

Win Streak May Continue For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, although it has picked up just over three points or 0.2 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,490-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the release of encouraging U.S. inflation data and what it means for interest rates, although it may already have largely been priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index picked up 0.79 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,488.66 after trading between 1,486.15 and 1,491.35.

Among the actives, Axiata jumped 1.75 percent, while CIMB Group lost 0.35 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.39 percent, Digi.com was up 0.24 percent, Genting gained 0.62 percent, IHH Healthcare collected 0.34 percent, INARI climbed 1.13 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.76 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong perked 0.27 percent, Maybank fell 0.34 percent, Maxis spiked 2.40 percent, MISC eased 0.28 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.60 percent, PPB Group improved 0.69 percent, Press Metal advanced 0.81 percent, RHB Capital dropped 0.52 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.73 percent, Telekom Malaysia retreated 1.16 percent and Tenaga Nasional, Sime Darby Plantations, Genting Malaysia, Public Bank and MRDIY were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off early weakness on Thursday and finally settled solidly in positive territory.

The Dow climbed 216.96 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 34,189.97, while the NASDAQ gained 69.43 points or 0.64 percent to close at 11,001.10 and the S&P 500 rose 13.56 points or 0.34 percent to end at 3,983.17.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street followed the release of highly anticipated consumer price inflation data, which largely was in line with forecasts.

The slower price growth eased concerns about the outlook for interest rates, although the Federal Reserve is still widely expected to raise rates by at least 25 basis points at its next meeting.

Oil futures settled higher on Thursday, gaining for a sixth straight session on a weaker dollar and data showing a slowdown in U.S. inflation. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February added $0.98 or 1.3 percent at $78.39 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Cintas Corporation, LVMV und NextEra Energy vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.01.23 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
12.01.23 DAX steigt über 15.000 Punkte – Hoffen auf US-Inflationsdaten
12.01.23 USA - Die Richtung zeigt nach oben / Idorsia - Aller guten Dinge sind drei
12.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 12.00% p.a. auf AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold, Kinross Gold und 65% EU-Barriere
12.01.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienaktien gesucht
12.01.23 Stimmungshoch hält an
11.01.23 Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV
10.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Geberit, Swiss Re
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'754.91 19.48 DYSSMU
Short 11'979.93 13.95 ILSSMU
Short 12'429.29 8.93 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'287.82 12.01.2023 17:31:03
Long 10'836.03 19.15 MXSSMU
Long 10'600.90 13.78 A3SSMU
Long 10'144.51 8.86 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Logitech-Aktie rauscht zweistellig in die Tiefe: Jahresprognose nach Gewinneinbruch gesenkt
Dividenden-Aktien: Diese Schweizer Titel bieten derzeit die höchste Dividendenrendite
Nach Hoch seit Mai: Darum kann der Euro seine Gewinne nicht ganz halten
Analystenlieblinge: Diese SMI-Aktien favorisieren Experten für 2023
US-Inflationsdruck nimmt ab: US-Börsen schliessen mit Aufschlägen -- SMI beendet Handelstag in der Gewinnzone -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen enden leicht im Plus
Darum gibt der Dollar zum Euro und Franken weiter nach
CS-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Credit Suisse steht zum CS First Boston-Spinout offenbar kurz vor einer Lösung
NEL ASA Aktie News: Hausse bei NEL ASA am Vormittag
Apple-Aktie schliesst fester, ams OSRAM-Aktie gibt Gas: Apple will wohl bald eigene Displays für iPhone & Co. verwenden - ams OSRAM als möglicher Profiteur
Apple-Aktie an der NASDAQ kaum verändert: Apple plant offenbar Touchscreens für Mac

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.