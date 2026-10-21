Win Streak May Continue For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering almost 30 points or 0.8 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,735-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, thanks to a dip in oil prices. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow with mild upside.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the technology and energy stocks were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index perked 4.45 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,735.37 after trading between 3,702.44 and 3,740.07. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 7.58 points or 0.34 percent to end at 2,236.38.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and generally trended higher before finishing mixed.

The Dow jumped 529.85 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 52,495.88, while the NASDAQ eased 6.07 points or 0.02 percent to close at 26,424.82 and the S&P 500 added 21.84 points or 0.28 percent to end at 7,712.57.

The advance by the Dow partly reflected a sharp increase by shares of 3M (MMM) after the Scotch-tape and Post-it maker reported better than expected third quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Dow components Amgen (AMGN), Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth (UNH) also posted significant gains on the day.

Buying interest was also generated by a drop in the price of crude oil on reports that Qatar and Pakistan are pushing for a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.76 or 1.82 percent at $101.84 per barrel.