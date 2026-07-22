Win Streak May Continue For China Shares

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, advancing almost 100 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,860-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid earnings news. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the resource, energy and technology sectors. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 86.04 points or 3.58 percent to end at 2,487.72.

For the day, the index jumped 68.09 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 3,864.37 after trading between 3,743.36 and 3,864.60.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 385.38 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 52,224.64, while the NASDAQ advanced 329.13 points or 1.29 percent to end at 25,837.21 and the S&P 500 gained 65.92 points or 0.89 percent to close at 7,509.20.

A positive reaction to some of the latest earnings news inspired traders to pick up stocks such as 3M (MMM), General Motors (GM) and Novartis (NVS) at reduced levels.

Strength among technology stocks also contributed to the rally, as reflected by the jump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index soaring 5.9 percent and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping 5.2 percent.

Crude oil prices spiked on Tuesday as the U.S. attacked Iran for the 10th straight day, reinforcing supply concerns due to the Strait of Hormuz crisis. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was up $1.77 or 2.13 percent at $85.00 per barrel.