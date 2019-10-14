14.10.2019 01:30:06

Win Streak Expected To Continue For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, adding more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau and it's got another green light for Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism over an end to the trade dispute between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher on Friday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financial shares and plantations.

For the day, the index rose 4.97 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 1,556.84 after trading between 1,550.96 and 1,558.26. Volume was 2.3 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 542 gainers and 305 decliners.

Among the actives, MISC surged 2.99 percent, while Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 1.86 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 1.61 percent, Maxis plummeted 1.10 percent, Digi.com accelerated 1.08 percent, Sime Darby plunged 0.88 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 0.71 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 0.70 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 0.66 percent, Maybank collected 0.60 percent, AMMB Holdings advanced 0.52 percent, Public Bank skidded 0.52 percent, Axiata added 0.47 percent, Top Glove dropped 0.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.43 percent, Dialog Group rose 0.29 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.19 percent, Genting rose 0.18 percent and Hong Leong Financial, PPB Group, Hartalega Holdings and CIMB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Friday, extending recent gains.

The Dow jumped 319.92 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 26,816.59, while the NASDAQ spiked 106.26 points or 1.34 percent to 8,057.04 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.14 points or 1.09 percent to 2,970.27. For the week, the Dow and NASDAQ rose 0.9 percent, while the S&P added 0.6 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as traders expressed continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks, with President Donald Trump announcing late in the trading day that the two economic powers have reached a "very substantial phase one deal."

Trump said the agreement would take about three weeks to write and would likely be signed by both sides by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile in November.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on supply concerns after an Iranian oil tanker exploded in the Red Sea after being hit by missiles launched from Saudi Arabia. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended up $1.15 or 2.2 percent at $54.70 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
11.10.19
Ölpreise legen deutlich zu, Angriff auf iranischen Öltanker schürt neue Spannungen
11.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
11.10.19
Die Anleger werden wieder mutiger
11.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanalbereich erreicht / Novartis – Aktie vor Richtungswechsel?
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
So hat sich der Aktienmarkt tatsächlich seit Amtsantritt Donald Trumps entwickelt
Jim Cramer: Wir müssen Netflix "verdammt nochmal" aus FAANG streichen
Stratege: Der Goldpreis könnte schon bald bis auf 2'000 US-Dollar anziehen
KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Regierung erwägt anscheinend Strafzölle auf Schweizer Pharmaexporte
Automobilindustrie hofft auf Krisenhilfe der Bundesregierung
Deshalb zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken höher - Pfund fester
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum
Deshalb ziehen der Euro und Franken zum Dollar weiter an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus zu Handelsgesprächen: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Neuer Optimismus im Handelskonflikt trieb den heimischen Aktienmarkt am Freitag an. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es bergauf. Die US-Aktienmärkten konnten zulegen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden Gewinne verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB