Win A Free Fuel Economy Test From Fuel Economy Testing Provider MVT Solutions

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MVT Solutions, a provider of breakthrough fuel economy testing, consulting and real-world analysis for the trucking industry, today announced it would be giving away free fuel economy testing. Entries will be accepted February 24-27 during the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in Atlanta.

The chance to win a fuel economy testing package from MVT Solutions (MVTS) valued at $24,000 is open to all attendees at TMC, including fleets, suppliers and OEMs. A winner will be chosen randomly from business cards submitted at the MVTS booth (#4733) at the TMC Transportation Technology Exhibition.

"TMC is the perfect venue to showcase to fleets, vehicle, system and component manufacturers and suppliers how we achieve our customers' goals," said Daryl Bear, lead engineer & COO at MVT Solutions. "With this giveaway for fuel economy testing we are encouraging companies to stop by our booth and learn more about how we bring value to their businesses and operations."

MVTS testing processes were developed from race car engineering and advanced vehicle test methods that use sensors and recording systems to collect data on fuel consumption, aerodynamics, rolling resistance, driver behavior and other variables that affect fuel consumption. The data is analyzed using proprietary methods.

About MVT Solutions
MVT Solutions, a subsidiary of Mesilla Valley Transportation, provides fuel economy testing based on race car engineering. This high-tech testing methodology can obtain accuracy up to .25% and accounts for such variables as wind, driver behavior and duty cycle. With over 300 fuel economy tests conducted to date, the company's proven approach provides highly reliable and consistent data that enables trucking companies to make more informed choices and manufacturers to design and develop products backed by accurate fuel efficiency information that customers trust. MVT Solutions also provides consulting services to fleets looking to implement the right fuel-savings technologies for their operations. MVT Solutions was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Cruces, New Mexico. To learn more about MVT Solutions and for the latest in fuel efficiency news, visit http://www.m-v-t-s.com.

 

SOURCE MVT Solutions

