SMI 10’375 0.1%  SPI 12’900 0.1%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0791 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’530 -0.3%  Gold 1’864 1.3%  Bitcoin 17’019 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8895 -0.2%  Öl 49.3 0.6% 

Die 4 Prinzipien erfolgreicher Vermögensanlage! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
07.12.2020 19:13:00

Wilson DuMornay, MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson DuMornay, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement Award in the field of Medicine as the Owner, Plastic Surgeon & Otolaryngologist at Broward ENT & Aesthetics.        

Renowned as one of Florida's leading experts in surgery for conditions of the ears, nose, and throat, Dr. Wilson DuMornay brings nearly 20 years of professional excellence in the field of Medicine. He is currently the founder of Broward ENT & Aesthetics, a private medical practice in Fort Lauderdale specializing in curing sleep apnea, and esthetic plastic surgery. Expert procedures undertaken by him include lymph node biopsy, endoscopic sinus surgery, rhinoplasty, balloon sinuplasty, tracheal surgery, thyroid lobectomy, septoplasty, as well as facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Dedicated to providing the highest standard of comprehensive care, Dr. DuMornay is on staff at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale & Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. He is also affiliated with South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC.

In light of his academic achievements, Dr. DuMornay earned his Bachelor of Sciences in Biochemistry from Dartmouth University and his Medical Degree from Temple University's Louis Katz Medical School. Following this, Dr. Wilson then went on to complete his residencies in otolaryngology – head and neck surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Shortly after, he was invited for a Fellowship in Head and Neck Oncology with Microvascular Reconstruction at the University of Miami School of Medicine. With a commitment to excellence, Dr. DuMornay is board-certified in otolaryngology by the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.

Following his fellowship, Dr. DuMornay provided care to soldiers injured in combat, as well as Iraqi patients from surrounding villages. Subsequently, he was deployed two more times before exiting the military with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He is currently retired from the US Army Reserve as Colonel of the Medical Group.

Active in his field, Dr. DuMornay is a Fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology and Fellow American College of Surgeons. He remains aware of the latest advancements in Medicine by maintaining active memberships with the American Medical Association, the Broward Medical Association, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery.In his spare time, Dr. DuMornay enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

Dr. DuMornay dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Jatin Shaw, his mentor at Memorial Sloan Kettering.

To learn more, please visit https://www.browardentaesthetics.com/about-us/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilson-dumornay-md-facs-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301187564.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 987.60
1.17 %
CieFinRichemont 74.44
0.73 %
Roche Hldg G 304.45
0.73 %
SGS 2’556.00
0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 225.60
0.58 %
CS Group 11.75
-0.59 %
Zurich Insur Gr 361.80
-0.60 %
Swiss Re 82.56
-0.77 %
LafargeHolcim 48.14
-0.91 %
Lonza Grp 536.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:34
Warten auf die „EZB-Bescherung“
14:07
Vontobel: derimail - E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und 25% Coupon p.a. in CHF
11:00
Fixing an Uneven Recovery
09:06
SMI stoppt Abwärtstrend
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
03.12.20
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV
03.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Valero Energy Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Bitcoin-Hochs oder weitere Blase? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - CEO zeigt Verständnis
Amazon-Aktie, Tesla-Aktie & Co: Darum muss eine Überbewertung kein Verkaufsargument sein
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: So weit kann es 2021 für den Bitcoin nach oben gehen
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus
Marktteilnehmer positionieren sich für 2021: Welche Anlagegüter lohnen sich im kommenden Jahr?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel kaum verändert -- DAX schliesst mit Verlust -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend leichter
Der heimische Markt wechselte am Montag häufig das Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Der Wall Street-Handel tendiert zum Wochenbeginn in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten zum Wochenstart die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit