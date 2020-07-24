+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
24.07.2020 15:57:00

Wilson Dow Bolsters Virtual Capabilites With Technical Strategist

CHICAGO, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Dow Group, a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience, is thrilled to welcome Technical Strategist Michael Manke. His diverse skill set and technical knowledge of streaming solutions and virtual event platforms strengthens the company's client strategy and technical execution. This addition to the San Francisco satellite will support Wilson Dow's continued navigation through the ever-evolving events landscape.

(PRNewsfoto/Wilson Dow Group)

"The events business is fundamentally changed. As event portfolios become a mix of hybrid, live, and virtual experiences for the foreseeable future, Michael's expertise in virtual technical solutions is invaluable," says Matthew Cooney, Vice President at Wilson Dow. "The combination of his strategic vision for a resonant event experience along with his technical aptitude captivated our team and clients, alike. We're proud to welcome this well-known Bay-area talent to our group of thinkers, doers, and believers."

Most recently, Manke led his own business and worked as a freelance consultant. His work with top agencies and brands spans nationwide, including VMWare, Slack, SAP, The Clorox Company, HP, Dropbox, SanDisk/Western Digital, eBay, and more.

"Historically, virtual streaming stood second-tier compared to face-to-face experiences. But now, given its more prominent role within the experiential landscape, I expect event portfolios to standardize virtual solutions for the world of hybrid experiences ahead of us," shares Manke. "I've known it, and my new team at Wilson Dow has known it, and together, we're excited to continue this virtual momentum, keeping our focus future-forward."

About Wilson Dow Group
Wilson Dow Group is a creative production agency dedicated to uniting and activating audiences through the power of shared experience. For over 24 years, Wilson Dow has cultivated teams of world-renowned creatives, strategists, instructional designers, and specialized production teams to partner with global clients including Domino's Pizza, Genentech, The Clorox Company, Lilly, PwC, Oracle and more. The company designs and delivers live and virtual experiences for audiences that engage around a shared purpose, prepare with critical knowledge and skills, and inspire with meaningful stories that spark change. Wilson Dow Group is headquartered in Chicago with satellites in San Francisco and New York. For more information, visit wilsondow.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wilson-dow-bolsters-virtual-capabilites-with-technical-strategist-301099455.html

SOURCE Wilson Dow Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.30
0.62 %
Swiss Re 74.60
0.51 %
Swisscom 494.80
-0.14 %
Zurich Insur Gr 348.80
-0.37 %
CS Group 9.81
-0.63 %
The Swatch Grp 187.40
-2.17 %
Novartis 77.99
-2.21 %
Adecco Group 45.73
-2.37 %
Alcon 55.14
-3.53 %
Roche Hldg G 315.85
-3.73 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:04
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
10:32
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - BRC mit 45% Barriere und 5.00% Coupon p.a.
10:00
Seven Observations Concerning the Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response
08:43
Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:14
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Aufwärtsdynamik schwächt sich ab / EUR/USD – Lage langfristig aufgehellt
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
23.07.20
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Berichtssaison – Licht und Schatten| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Genussscheine verlieren: Roche bekommt Coronakrise im Halbjahr zu spüren
Tesla macht Gewinne: Tesla-Aktie rutscht nach deutlichem Plus tief ins Minus
Deutliche Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneinheitlich
Wall Street schwächer -- SMI unter Druck -- DAX rutscht unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende
Meyer Burger-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Kapitalerhöhung ist unter Dach und Fach
Lonza steigert Gewinn und schreibt Spezialchemie zum Verkauf aus - Lonza-Aktie leichter
Währungsmanipulator: Schweiz dürfte auf der schwarzen Liste der USA landen
ARYZTA-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: Aktionär Veraison erhöht den Druck
Daimler-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: Milliardenverlust im zweiten Quartal
BB Biotech-Aktie kann von starken Zahlen nicht profitieren: Milliardengewinn dank Biotech-Hype

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI unter Druck -- DAX rutscht unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende
Die US-Märkte notieren am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag deutlich nach. Der DAX notiert ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Am Freitag prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB