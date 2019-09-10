10.09.2019 02:30:00

Wilshire Quinn Provides $710,000 Refinance Loan in San Francisco, CA

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Monday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has provided a $710,000 refinance loan on a single-family residence in San Francisco, California.

The property is comprised of 1,150 square feet, with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, and is located in the Ingleside neighborhood of San Francisco. The property was recently appraised for $1,100,000, giving the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund a total loan-to-value ratio of 65 percent on the transaction.

Wilshire Quinn, a California hard money lender, typically funds loans in 5 to 7 business days and originates bridge loans ranging from $200,000-$10,000,000. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

As for Wilshire Quinn's typical borrowers, their customer base is fairly diverse; borrowers range from builders looking for rehab financing, to individuals who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn is a San Diego private money lender, Los Angeles private money lender, and Seattle private money lender, and provides financing to borrowers who are unable to obtain credit from traditional lending institutions or need to close quickly on a property. Wilshire Quinn will consider lending on properties located nationwide including San Francisco, Portland, and New York.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

Contact

Matthew Jackson
mjackson@wilshirequinn.com
619-872-6000

 

SOURCE Wilshire Quinn

