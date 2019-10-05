Wilshire Quinn Income Fund Posts 8% Return for Eighth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, a leading real estate lending fund managed by Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc., announced Friday that it has returned 8% (8.30% compounded) to their investors for the eighth consecutive year.

Wilshire Quinn, based in San Diego, California, is a private portfolio lender which funds short-term commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate loans throughout the United States, with an emphasis on California.

The Wilshire Quinn Income Fund was launched in 2011 to offer investors consistent returns secured by real estate, in a first lien position, with low correlation to volatile equity and bond markets.

"It's not too difficult to find investments which have achieved strong returns for a short period of time. I'm proud of the fact that we have been able to achieve strong returns for eight consecutive years, by taking on less risk than our competitors, and without the use of debt or leverage," said Christopher M. Garcia, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Wilshire Quinn Capital.

As increased volatility continues to persist in the broader financial markets, Wilshire Quinn continues to take a disciplined investment approach that can benefit fixed income investors looking to generate passive income. Wilshire Quinn's ability to create a secured portfolio of loans, with a low loan-to-value ratio, has in turn created consistent dividend payouts for their investors.

Wilshire Quinn reduces the effects of volatility by choosing to lend primarily in metropolitan and coastal areas, where property price volatility is historically lower. This limits the Fund's exposure to potential loan defaults and sharp declines in property value.

Added Garcia, "Our attention to detail and our commitment to transparency, to both our investors and borrowers, is paramount. We will continue to build strong relationships within the lending and investment community, as we are uniquely positioned to build upon our successful track record."

About Wilshire Quinn

Wilshire Quinn provides financing on a wide variety of property types including office, retail, industrial, mixed-use, multi-family, and non-owner occupied SFRs. Wilshire Quinn originates loans ranging from $200,000 to $10,000,000 and works with commercial and residential borrowers nationwide who are looking to purchase or refinance an investment property quickly.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The Fund is available to Accredited Investors only. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. Results are not guaranteed and are subject to risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns or results.

