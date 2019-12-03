Willow Biosciences Announces Trading Date on the Toronto Stock Exchange

CALGARY, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. ("Willow" or the "Company") (CSE: WLLW; OTCQB: CANSF) announces that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the TSX.

The Common Shares will commence trading on the TSX effective as of the open of the market on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Upon listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will continue to trade under the symbol "WLLW". In conjunction with listing on the TSX, the Common Shares will concurrently be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

On January 15, 2020, Willow will also participate in the market open ceremony.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their stock certificates or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing, as there will be no change in the trading symbol or CUSIP for the Common Shares.

About Willow Biosciences Inc.

Willow is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary, Alberta, that produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Willow's current focus is in the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, brain disorders, among other significant indications. Willow's science team has a proven track record of developing manufacturing technologies for high purity compounds in pain and cancer treatments. Willow's manufacturing process creates a consistent, scalable and sustainable product that allows for the discovery and development of new life changing drugs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates and the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX and the timing thereof; the delisting of the Common Shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange and the timing thereof; and the business plan of the Company, including cannabinoid research and production. When used in this news release, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company which include, but are not limited to, the CSE's acceptance of the delisting request, future operations of the Company and the demand for cannabinoids and related products. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with the cannabinoid industry in general, infringement on intellectual property, failure to benefit from partnerships or successfully integrate acquisitions, actions and initiatives of federal and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies, import/export and research restrictions for cannabinoid-based operations, the size of the medical-use and adult-use cannabinoid market, competition from other industry participants, adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions, failure to comply with certain regulations, departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent regulatory and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/willow-biosciences-announces-trading-date-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-300967868.html

SOURCE Willow Biosciences Inc.